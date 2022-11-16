Read full article on original website
Related
Columbus Blue Jackets injuries give Marcus Bjork opportunity to live 'NHL dream'
Marcus Bjork isn’t included on Wikipedia’s list of “notable people” from Umea, a city of 130,000 in Northern Sweden known for its two universities, stunning views of the Northern Lights, hardcore metal bands and a handful of NHL players. The only active NHL player listed is New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho, which makes a perfect...
Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season. Newman, 29, hit .274 with...
Comments / 0