New Jersey State

The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries give Marcus Bjork opportunity to live 'NHL dream'

Marcus Bjork isn’t included on Wikipedia’s list of “notable people” from Umea, a city of 130,000 in Northern Sweden known for its two universities, stunning views of the Northern Lights, hardcore metal bands and a handful of NHL players.  The only active NHL player listed is New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho, which makes a perfect...
COLUMBUS, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season. Newman, 29, hit .274 with...
PITTSBURGH, PA

