Obituary: Charles F. “Chuck” Nixon Jr.

Charles F. “Chuck” Nixon Jr., 68 of Arley, entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born on June 11, 1954, in Bessemer, AL.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison. He will lie in state from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church, where services will be at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Liberty Baptist Church’s old cemetery (Hamner Cemetery) in Arley, AL.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Lila Nell “Nelly” Johnson Nixon; mother, Mary Sue Gray; sisters, Bobbie Shedd, and Debra (Kert) Parker; stepchild, Shanuth Del Key Roberts; grandchildren, Levi Tyree, Laken Tyree, Baylee Mereck, and Josh Garner; great grandchild, Kaison Delaware; half-brothers, Henry Nixon and Shane Nixon; and half-sisters, Carla Nixon and Celeste Nixon.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ellis Breeding and Leatha Henderson Breeding; father, Charles Fred Nixon; brother, Ricky Dales Nixon; sister, Wanda Faye Walsh; stepdaughters, Stephanie Delane Key Garner, and Shelly Detrina Key.