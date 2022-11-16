Read full article on original website
auvencetri
2d ago
Construction can be dangerous. Pray for his family and friends. Also for the person who ran over him. He must feel awful
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
KDVR.com
Man gets into sticky situation
A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will...
Thornton tattoo shop struggling after vehicle collides into store
The tattoo shop that started a fundraiser for the families of those killed in the 2021 Denver-Lakewood mass shooting is now in need of help after a vehicle collided into the store.
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Denver man sent to prison for defrauding investors of $5.4 million
Geoffrey James, who was convicted of defrauding investors out of almost five and a half million dollars, received state and federal sentences this month.A Denver District Court judge on Monday ordered Geoffrey James, 59, to spend 12 years in federal prison. James was led away in handcuffs to begin serving his prison term in Oklahoma City where is already serving a federal sentence that was handed down a week earlier, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. In that case, James was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment by a Montana federal judge for defrauding a family there...
Colorado road conditions: Snow continues into morning commute
DENVER — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that brought an initial blast of snow Thursday morning will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains into Friday. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy...
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
Live updates: More snow, closures and delays
It's a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow falls in Denver and across Colorado.
KDVR.com
District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified
New body camera footage of police shooting a suspect who was holding a knife to a woman's neck was released as the district attorney found the officers involved to be justified in their actions. Rob Low has the story. District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified. New body camera footage...
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
Possible kidnapping reported in Denver
DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
Crash causes rollover on I-225 and East 17th overpass
The crash involved two vehicles with one of the vehicles rolling over.
What will stop repeat crashes at this Aurora intersection?
There's a sign of progress for a dangerous intersection at the center of a recent FOX31 Problem Solvers story.
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
Here are the Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen
Unsurprisingly, crashes happen everywhere but are commonly clustered on major arterials and freeway intersections.
Colorado city among best spots in the country for 'singles to find love'
A recent data analysis from Zillow sought to determine which American cities were the best places for 'singles to move to for love.' While major metropolitans like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were skipped over, one place in Colorado made the list. Ranking 4th overall, Denver was determined...
Snow is back: Here's how much Colorado will get
DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow is already underway across the metro area, with up to four inches of accumulation already observed in parts...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2