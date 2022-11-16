ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

auvencetri
2d ago

Construction can be dangerous. Pray for his family and friends. Also for the person who ran over him. He must feel awful

KDVR.com

Man gets into sticky situation

A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. A Colorado man got stuck in the mud at Bear Creek Lake and needed to be rescued. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver man sent to prison for defrauding investors of $5.4 million

Geoffrey James, who was convicted of defrauding investors out of almost five and a half million dollars, received state and federal sentences this month.A Denver District Court judge on Monday ordered Geoffrey James, 59, to spend 12 years in federal prison. James was led away in handcuffs to begin serving his prison term in Oklahoma City where is already serving a federal sentence that was handed down a week earlier, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. In that case, James was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment by a Montana federal judge for defrauding a family there...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified

New body camera footage of police shooting a suspect who was holding a knife to a woman's neck was released as the district attorney found the officers involved to be justified in their actions. Rob Low has the story. District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified. New body camera footage...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Possible kidnapping reported in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back: Here's how much Colorado will get

DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow is already underway across the metro area, with up to four inches of accumulation already observed in parts...
COLORADO STATE
