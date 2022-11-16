Read full article on original website
Vehicle found on railroad tracks, alleged DUI driver found nearby, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was arrested in Rocklin on Thursday accused of DUI after she and her vehicle were found along a railway in the city, according to the Rocklin Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle stopped near the railroad at Rocklin Road and found a sedan parked between the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning. Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
KCRA.com
Four injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento...
4 hospitalized in Sacramento County after rollover accident involving big rig
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said people involved in a rollover vehicle accident involving a big rig are hospitalized - with one reported to be in critical condition. California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident near Prairie City Road and White Rock Road. Crews are on...
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp
AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento. Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers. The driver involved called...
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County
A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora
Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora. The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
'A cry for happiness' | Family has closure after Natomas gas station shooting suspect caught
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Janiah Johnson has some closure after Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago, Illinois. Anderson will face homicide charges for the death of the 22-year-old, who was shot at the Natomas Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oak back on Aug. 3. A...
Sacramento man in prison for drug trafficking, two others awaiting sentencing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison and two other Sacramento area residents plead guilty in connection to the trafficking of cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, according to the Department of Justice Eastern District of California. On Thursday, Charles Carter, 36, of Sacramento was sentenced to five years and […]
KCRA.com
Student arrested for stabbing another student in the hand, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A student was arrested Tuesday morning after police said they stabbed another student in the hand with scissors. (Video above: Top stories for Nov. 16) The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of 34th Street. Police said one student stabbed another in the...
Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
