East Lansing, MI

Balanced attack leads Michigan State women's basketball to rout of Oakland

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
Gabby Elliott led a balanced attack while helping the Michigan State women’s basketball team remain unbeaten.

Elliott had a team-high 12 points and added three steals for the Spartans in an 85-39 victory over Oakland on Tuesday night at Breslin Center.

Elliott knocked down 5 of 8 shots from the field and was one of six players to finish with at least eight points for the Spartans.

Starters Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had nine points, while Theryn Hallock and Isa Alexander each added nine points off the bench (4-0). Kamaria McDaniel finished with eight points for the Spartans.

East Lansing graduate Sug Williams finished with a team-high seven points off the bench for Oakland (2-1).

