ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillsburg, PA

Former Dillsburg Halal Meat employee charged with animal cruelty for lamb kicking incident

By Katia Parks, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kx9dr_0jCJJ7Jw00

Pennsylvania State Police have filed one count of animal cruelty against a former Dillsburg Halal Meat employee who a USDA inspector reported kicking a lamb in the nose.

In March, a United States Department of Agriculture inspector from the Food Safety and Inspection Service reported observing two employees at Dillsburg Halal Meat slaughter a lamb by performing a ritual cut. Following the ritual cut, the lamb was still alive, and the employee, Daniel Echeverria, who did not perform the cut, allegedly proceeded to kick the lamb very hard in its nose.

The Federal Meat Inspection Act requires inspectors to be present in butcheries “for the purpose of preventing the inhumane slaughtering of livestock.”

The employee was expected to be suspended for 10 days, and upon returning, placed on probation for three months. However, he was soon fired. "I fired him right after the incident," said Dillsburg Halal Meat owner Saber Sassi. "He no longer works for my business."

Background:USDA: Employee kicked lamb in nose at Dillsburg Halal Meat, leading to suspension

Animal Partisan, an animal protection organization whose mission is to end the suffering of animals in slaughterhouses, farms, and laboratories, filed a private complaint against the business and the worker involved, seeking animal cruelty charges.

"There is sort of a unique procedure under Pennsylvania law where you can petition a district attorney to review a matter," said Animal Partisan attorney Will Lowrey. "I petitioned the district attorney and it was forwarded to Pennsylvania State Police."

Pennsylvania’s animal cruelty law prohibits intentionally abusing an animal including overworking, abandoning, and physically abusing an animal.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Please feel free to reach her atKParks@ydr.com. Follow her on Facebook (@Katia Parks), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram (@katia.l.parks).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Gettysburg man charged with arson after pizza shop fire

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Gettysburg man was arrested after he allegedly started a fire behind a business on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to police, officers responded to a fire behind Domino’s Pizza at 500 York Street. As a result of the fire, the business was evacuated. Police...
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages

Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
NorthcentralPA.com

Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bed Bugs Force Cinema Closure In Central Pennsylvania: Police

When bed bugs go to the movies, they tend to stay longer than a double feature, as one central Pennsylvania cinema is unfortunately discovering. The Regal Cinema located at 1500 Caughey Drive in Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township apparently has had several reports of the pests, according to a release by area police on Nov. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man arrested on multiple drug charges

BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Cocalico Township has been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth after being arrested on a federal arrest warrant, which was for drug distribution. According to the West Earl Township Police, officers were notified that 50-year-old David Allen Kinser, who...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
millersville.edu

Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying

A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Homicide charges filed in connection to May beating

YORK, Pa. — Three men have been charged in connection to the beating death of a 35-year-old man in May. On May 18, Zachary Young was beaten to death. According to police, the assaults consisted of multiple punches to Young's head and body, as well as several kicks to multiple parts of his body.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy