WGME
Leavitt football looks to complete undefeated season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- In Class C football, the Leavitt Hornets are a win away from a perfect season and a second gold ball in three years. The Hornets will face Medomak Valley Saturday afternoon in Bangor. It's a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Cameron Stadium. Leavitt has been one of the...
WGME
Windham soccer star signs with UMaine Black Bears
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday, Abbey Thornton signed her letter of intent to attend and play soccer collegiately for the Division I University of Maine Black Bears. Thornton owns a host of records including most goals at Windham and said choosing Maine was “a no brainer."
WGME
Gorham High sends two student athletes to collegiate level
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gorham High School is sending two student athletes to the collegiate level, Bode Coleman and Kaci Mollison. Coleman signed his NLI to play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University, while Mollison will continue playing softball for St. Michael's College.
WGME
UMaine football ready for season finale
PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team will wrap up the 2022 season Saturday afternoon against longtime rival New Hampshire. It'll be the 110th battle for the Brice Cowell Musket. The Black Bears are looking to keep the trophy in Orono after a wild 33-20 win last November in Durham. The Bears are 2-8, while New Hampshire sits at 7-3 and nationally ranked. A win will put the Wildcats in the playoffs. Now it will be an emotional game for the Maine players, but especially for former Deering star Raffaele Salamone, who'll be playing in his final game as a Black Bear.
WGME
Nor'Easters storm past Salve Regina
BIDDEFORD, Maine – Daniel Winslow was involved in every goal with a hat trick and two assists to lead the #9 University of New England past #14 Salve Regina, 5-2, in a Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) matchup at the Harold Alfond Forum on Friday. The hat trick is the...
WGME
Gold Ball Saturday
Eight Maine football teams will be battling for four state titles in Portland and Bangor on Saturday. CBS13 Sports Director Dave Eid talks about the tradition and the match ups and some players hoping to hoist a Gold Ball this weekend.
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
WGME
4 Portland schools will learn remotely or have classes canceled due to network outage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Portland schools will learn remotely or cancel school altogether on Friday after a network outage took down communication devices. The outage hit four Portland Public Schools on Thursday, leaving their phone and intercom systems out of commission. The schools ate unable to communicate internally...
WGME
Yarmouth schools closed due to online threat, police determine it was not credible
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- All schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday after an online threat was made. According to a post on the school's website, they got a report of an online threat made against the district's schools. As the investigation progressed, police believed there was also a potential threat to...
WGME
Sunday River celebrates opening day
PORTLAND (WGME) – Thursday was opening day at Sunday River for passholders and ticket pack holders. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin caught up with some of them on the slopes as Mainers got in their first runs of the season. The mountain says daily lift ticket access will start Saturday...
WGME
Sunday River, Sugarloaf open for season this week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sunday River and Sugarloaf Mountain have announced that they are opening this week. Sunday River will officially open Thursday at 9 a.m. for season pass holders, Ikon passholders and ticket pack users. The ski resort's website says this start is a little later than its typical late-October...
WGME
'Students are safe': Falmouth schools closed following threat
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning following a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Falmouth schools have been closed for the day while police investigate the incident. Police are on scene and working with school administrators. “Students are safe, the campus...
WGME
Cheverus High School to take part in annual turkey drive for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – High school students are making a difference this holiday season. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says the "Key Club Turkey Drive" at Cheverus High School is back this year. It's expected to provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the area. The...
WGME
Maine yacht company teams with boat building school to pay students' loans
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A yacht company is working with a Maine boat building school to help pay for students to become qualified workers. Maine's own Hinckley Yachts, located in Hancock County, is looking for talent, and they're willing to pay for it. The company is offering to pay for...
WGME
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
wabi.tv
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
Contractor must reopen Free Street by Nov. 23, City of Portland says
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland told the contractor handling ongoing construction on Free Street that the road must be reopened by close of business on Nov. 23, according to officials. Jessica Grondin is the director of communications for the City of Portland. In an email on Wednesday,...
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
WGME
Network outage forces Portland schools to go virtual, cancel classes
PORLTAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools says they are experiencing network outages affecting Portland High school, King Middle School, East End and Reiche elementary schools, as well as Portland Adult Education. According to PPS, the system was expected to be restored Thursday, however that was not the case. Consequently, Portland...
