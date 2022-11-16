ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Leavitt football looks to complete undefeated season

PORTLAND (WGME) -- In Class C football, the Leavitt Hornets are a win away from a perfect season and a second gold ball in three years. The Hornets will face Medomak Valley Saturday afternoon in Bangor. It's a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Cameron Stadium. Leavitt has been one of the...
TURNER, ME
WGME

Windham soccer star signs with UMaine Black Bears

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday, Abbey Thornton signed her letter of intent to attend and play soccer collegiately for the Division I University of Maine Black Bears. Thornton owns a host of records including most goals at Windham and said choosing Maine was “a no brainer."
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Gorham High sends two student athletes to collegiate level

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gorham High School is sending two student athletes to the collegiate level, Bode Coleman and Kaci Mollison. Coleman signed his NLI to play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University, while Mollison will continue playing softball for St. Michael's College.
GORHAM, ME
WGME

UMaine football ready for season finale

PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team will wrap up the 2022 season Saturday afternoon against longtime rival New Hampshire. It'll be the 110th battle for the Brice Cowell Musket. The Black Bears are looking to keep the trophy in Orono after a wild 33-20 win last November in Durham. The Bears are 2-8, while New Hampshire sits at 7-3 and nationally ranked. A win will put the Wildcats in the playoffs. Now it will be an emotional game for the Maine players, but especially for former Deering star Raffaele Salamone, who'll be playing in his final game as a Black Bear.
DURHAM, NH
WGME

Nor'Easters storm past Salve Regina

BIDDEFORD, Maine – Daniel Winslow was involved in every goal with a hat trick and two assists to lead the #9 University of New England past #14 Salve Regina, 5-2, in a Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) matchup at the Harold Alfond Forum on Friday. The hat trick is the...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Gold Ball Saturday

Eight Maine football teams will be battling for four state titles in Portland and Bangor on Saturday. CBS13 Sports Director Dave Eid talks about the tradition and the match ups and some players hoping to hoist a Gold Ball this weekend.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sunday River celebrates opening day

PORTLAND (WGME) – Thursday was opening day at Sunday River for passholders and ticket pack holders. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin caught up with some of them on the slopes as Mainers got in their first runs of the season. The mountain says daily lift ticket access will start Saturday...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sunday River, Sugarloaf open for season this week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sunday River and Sugarloaf Mountain have announced that they are opening this week. Sunday River will officially open Thursday at 9 a.m. for season pass holders, Ikon passholders and ticket pack users. The ski resort's website says this start is a little later than its typical late-October...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'Students are safe': Falmouth schools closed following threat

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning following a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Falmouth schools have been closed for the day while police investigate the incident. Police are on scene and working with school administrators. “Students are safe, the campus...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME
wabi.tv

Free Thanksgiving meals and resources

Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Network outage forces Portland schools to go virtual, cancel classes

PORLTAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools says they are experiencing network outages affecting Portland High school, King Middle School, East End and Reiche elementary schools, as well as Portland Adult Education. According to PPS, the system was expected to be restored Thursday, however that was not the case. Consequently, Portland...
PORTLAND, ME

