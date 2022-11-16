Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners
A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
WGME
Leavitt football looks to complete undefeated season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- In Class C football, the Leavitt Hornets are a win away from a perfect season and a second gold ball in three years. The Hornets will face Medomak Valley Saturday afternoon in Bangor. It's a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Cameron Stadium. Leavitt has been one of the...
Jayson Tatum Made This Bet With Celtics Teammate Derrick White
Jayson Tatum is squarely in the spotlight to start this season, with the Boston Celtics superstar playing at an MVP level. But Tatum garnered attention for another reason earlier this week when he picked up a baffling technical foul in Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder — clapping his hands in frustration following a reach-in infraction. The soft tech on Tatum resulted in Kevin Durant blasting the officials on social media, with the NBA ultimately rescinding the call a day later.
WGME
Maine Celtics fall to Capital City
PORTLAND, ME – The Maine Celtics, presented by Unum, made a late charge but came up just short against the Capital City Go-Go, falling 104-93 in the team’s first loss of the 2022-23 season. JD Davison led Maine (5-1) with 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Luka...
Patriots Friday Practice Report: Important Starter Returns To Field
FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots practice provided good news on one of New England’s most important defensive players. Cornerback Jonathan Jones was back on the field after missing Thursday’s practice due to an illness. The veteran corner has been one of the Patriots’ best players this season and would be a huge loss if he couldn’t play Sunday when New England hosts the New York Jets.
Celtics’ Sam Hauser Unexpectedly Leading Entire NBA In This Stat
Sam Hauser has been a revelation off the bench this season for the Boston Celtics. Hauser, who rarely played as a rookie last season, has carved out a role due to his deadly outside shooting, which he put on display in Boston’s road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
WGME
Gorham High sends two student athletes to collegiate level
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gorham High School is sending two student athletes to the collegiate level, Bode Coleman and Kaci Mollison. Coleman signed his NLI to play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University, while Mollison will continue playing softball for St. Michael's College.
Dennis-Yarmouth volleyball comes up short in state finals
WORCESTER — The top two girls volleyball teams in Division 3 took the court for a chance to give their respective schools their first championship on Friday. Top-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth and No. 2 Tewksbury gave the audience at Worcester State University a competitive match. Tewksbury took home the hardware with a 3-1 (26-24, 23-25,...
Dartmouth falls to Westborough in volleyball program's first state semifinal appearance
FRANKLIN – “Done that” doesn’t happen without “been there.” Two girls volleyball teams are discovering that in real time. Westborough’s is headed to the Division 2 state championship match as...
