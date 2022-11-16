Read full article on original website
WJLA
Candlelight vigil set for Jayz Agnew, 13-year-old who was shot while raking leaves in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday evening for 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, who was shot and killed while raking leaves outside his Prince George's County home. The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in Temple Hills, Md. Agnew was tragically shot in...
fox5dc.com
Detectives canvass for information in homicide of Prince George's County 13-year-old
As the search continues for a suspect or suspects in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old who was raking the leaves in front of his Prince George's County home, police canvassed the area Thursday hoping to find answers. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest.
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder
OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Prince George's County sheriff dies unexpectedly at 78
Prince George's County sheriff Melvin C. High has died unexpectedly at the age of 78. High was feeling ill and checked into Washington Hospital Center where he passed away.
Two people killed in shooting in Prince William, suspect arrested at Dulles Airport
Two people and a dog are dead after a shooting in the Dumfries area of Prince William County, after which the suspect was found and arrested at Washington-Dulles International Airport, police say.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
WJLA
Police re-canvas Md. neighborhood where 13-year-old was shot & killed while raking leaves
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County detectives re-canvassed a neighborhood Thursday night, trying to dig up leads in the shooting death of Jayz Agnew. The 13-year-old was gunned down last week while raking leaves in his front yard. “What the Agnew family is experiencing today...
Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing Chesterfield mother, 3 children
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man killed after car plunges into Potomac River
Police in D.C. identified the man killed after the car he was in plunged in the Potomac River. Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro, died after the car veered off the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Thursday night and went into the river. The driver was taken to a hospital...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
NBC Washington
Lockdown Lifted at Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest DC After Gunshots Fired Outside
A high school in Northwest D.C. was briefly on lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of gunshots heard nearby, authorities say. Someone flagged down a school resource officer at Jackson-Reed High School, formerly Woodrow Wilson High School, about 2:45 p.m. about the sound of gunshots, D.C. police said. "We quickly learned...
WJLA
Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Glen Burnie, say police
Anne Arundel County Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning stabbing in Glen Burnie. Police arrested 32-year-old Swayne Jay Powers, Jr. of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called to a home in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Rawlings, who had been stabbed, according to police. Police say Rawlings was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police ID Hyattsville Man Who Was Gunned Down On Veteran's Day In Prince George's County
Police investigators in Prince George’s County have released new details about the man who was found shot and killed in Maryland on Veteran's Day. Hyattsville resident Jose Arroyo Salazar has been identified as the 28-year-old victim who was fatally shot on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
NBC Washington
Shooting on Metrobus in Southeast DC Sends Two People to Hospital
A shooting on a Metrobus in southeast D.C. sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A man and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by a bullet after another man opened fire onboard the Metrobus around 8:22 a.m., near the intersection of Yuma Street and 8th Street.
Maryland State Police Release New Footage Of Road-Rage Shooting That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Police have released footage of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Prince George's County back in March in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. Delonte Hicks, 29, was fatally shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway the...
Police looking at Gaithersburg condo explosion as possible 'criminal, intentional act' after body recovered
BALTIMORE -- Rescue crews recovered a body one day after a condominium complex explosion in Montgomery County, and the police chief said he is launching a criminal investigation into the incident that left at least 14 people injured. "We are looking into the possibility of this as a criminal, intentional act. We don't know that for sure. We have a lot of work to do," said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones at a news conference Thursday evening.Chief Jones said they are looking into whether the person is a "resident or a visitor." The body has been transported to the medical...
Police ID Man Killed In Gaithersburg Condo Explosion; Death Ruled A Suicide
The death of a person pulled from the rubble in the wake of the condominium explosion in Gaithersburg has reportedly been ruled a suicide, according to police. Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, has been identified as the victim whose body was found during a search of the destroyed condo complex that injured at least 14 others.
