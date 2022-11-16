ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 7

Related
Shore News Network

Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder

OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
OXON HILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Glen Burnie, say police

Anne Arundel County Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning stabbing in Glen Burnie. Police arrested 32-year-old Swayne Jay Powers, Jr. of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called to a home in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Rawlings, who had been stabbed, according to police. Police say Rawlings was taken to a hospital, where he died.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NBC Washington

Shooting on Metrobus in Southeast DC Sends Two People to Hospital

A shooting on a Metrobus in southeast D.C. sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A man and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by a bullet after another man opened fire onboard the Metrobus around 8:22 a.m., near the intersection of Yuma Street and 8th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police looking at Gaithersburg condo explosion as possible 'criminal, intentional act' after body recovered

BALTIMORE --  Rescue crews recovered a body one day after a condominium complex explosion in Montgomery County, and the police chief said he is launching a criminal investigation into the incident that left at least 14 people injured. "We are looking into the possibility of this as a criminal, intentional act. We don't know that for sure. We have a lot of work to do," said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones at a news conference Thursday evening.Chief Jones said they are looking into whether the person is a "resident or a visitor." The body has been transported to the medical...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy