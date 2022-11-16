OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police gang unit was at the scene of a fatal shooting in north Omaha on Wednesday afternoon. Omaha Police officers had an area near 49th and Miami streets blocked off after a man was killed in the area, but told 6 News they did not believe there was a danger to the public in the aftermath of the incident.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO