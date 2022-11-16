Read full article on original website
B D
3d ago
Some people go their whole lives hoping to bring their very own child into the world, he was gonna give that one up because of a dui charge like they make em in factories. Good luck little girl you are gonna need it. 💓


Stan Carter
3d ago
IDIOT! Thank God she wasn't harmed! The car could have exploded! She could have lung damage from chemical smoke inhalation!


North Platte Telegraph
Omaha homeowner dies after being pinned against garage by vehicle
A 66-year-old Omaha man died Wednesday after being pinned between a vehicle and his home's garage door, Omaha police said. Harold Hannon was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said Thursday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed |...
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest mother, son for drug charges after finding nearly 4 pounds of marijuana
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police arrested two people for drug charges after finding nearly four pounds of marijuana and more than $69,000 at a residence on Thursday. Around 2:30 p.m., members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 30th and U streets for an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to authorities.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man who died after being pinned between vehicle, garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the man who died after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door on Wednesday. Harold Hannon, 66, died in the incident, which occurred near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. Authorities have not said how Hannon became pinned. Previous...
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
1011now.com
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
KETV.com
One person dies after car pins them against garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
1011now.com
1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after roughly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home involved in a narcotics investigation. Wednesday night, at 8:35 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a residence near 13th & Washington.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
KETV.com
Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying
OMAHA, Neb. — A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning. Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open. Officials said one person was transported to...
WOWT
Police investigating fatal shooting in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police gang unit was at the scene of a fatal shooting in north Omaha on Wednesday afternoon. Omaha Police officers had an area near 49th and Miami streets blocked off after a man was killed in the area, but told 6 News they did not believe there was a danger to the public in the aftermath of the incident.
klkntv.com
48-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, authorities said. Antoine Young, 48, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. But his cause of death has not been determined. Young was serving a life sentence...
KETV.com
Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job
OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
North Platte Telegraph
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
KETV.com
One person transported to hospital with CPR in progress after crash in Omaha on Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is being transported to the hospital with CPR in progress after a crash involving a semi-truck in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash occurred near the Storz Expressway and Sorensen Parkway intersection around 3:08 p.m., authorities said. Authorities at the scene...
klin.com
Mother And Son Arrested During Lincoln Drug Investigation
A 36 year old woman and her 18 year old son are facing charges after the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force and SWAT team served a warrant on a home near 30th and U Street around 2:30 Thursday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation. “Officers ultimately located about 3.7 pounds...
1011now.com
Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln inmate serving life in prison for murder has died. Corrections officials say 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception & Treatment Center. He’s been in prison since 2009, serving a life sentence for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Douglas County. Officials don’t know his exact cause of death yet, but they say he had a medical condition he was being treated for.
WOWT
Authorities looking for walk-away inmate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing Thursday from a low-security facility in Omaha. Robert Moss, 38, left the Community Corrections Center – Omaha without authorization, according to the release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was spotted after staffers located his electronic monitoring device near a shopping center about a mile away from the facility, located at 23rd Street and Avenue J, but ran off.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following traffic stop
At 1:26 Thursday afternoon, Fremont police conducted a traffic stop near 16th and Nye Avenue. As a result of the stop, Troy E. Brumbaugh, 39, of Fremont was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension, no proof of insurance and expired registration.
