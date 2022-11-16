Read full article on original website
Related
Texas high school football playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 17
A couple of Central Texas teams played their area games Thursday. Flatonia picked up a 56-21 win over Three Rivers in Class 2A-Division 1 play and Thorndale fell to Ganado 66-12 in the same division.
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: Top performers in bi-district round of UIL, TAPPS football playoffs
Stats from the biggest stars and top performers around the state during the bi-district round (Nov. 10-12) of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs
UIL 4A DI Texas high school football brackets: Area round playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for area round matchups in the UIL Class 4A Division I Texas high school football playoffs
Abilene Wylie faces Colleyville Heritage on Panthers' home turf in area playoff
WYLIE (8-3) AT COLLEYVILLE HERITAGE (8-3) 7 p.m. Friday ✮ Panther-Mustang Stadium, Grapevine ✮ 101.7 KTJK-FM What’s riding on the game: The winner advances to play the El Paso Canutillo (9-2)/Fort Worth Arlington Heights (10-1) winner in the Region I-5A Division II semifinals next week. Last week:...
Archbishop Hoban has no problems in 41-7 win over Hudson to claim regional title
Lamar Sperling had another big game with five touchdowns for the Knights
CW33 NewsFix
AREA PREVIEW: Arlington Martin vs. Lewisville football
Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to ramp up. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset. This week, CW33 broadcasts the Area Round playoff matchup between two 10-1 programs who are battle tested and ready to compete. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into Arlington Martin and Lewisville‘s programs to lay out just what fans can expect in this Friday night playoff game:
Click2Houston.com
Angleton, Manvel headline Class 5A; 4A Area Round Playoffs
The Greater Houston Area boasts several Class 5A and 4A programs who are making some noise in the UIL State Football playoffs. The Area Round kicks off Friday night with some local teams facing off against several state-powers. FB Marshall. Fulshear. Lake Creek. Magnolia West. ... CLASS 5 GAMES OF...
KLTV
Timpson marches on in playoffs with 49-7 win over Frankston.
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Frankston, Timpson’s Vosky Howard gets the handoff and takes off and up the sidelines to score a touchdown. Timpson won the game, 49-7. We have the clip here.
Crossroads Football Live area round of playoffs highlights and scores
VICTORIA, Texas – Crossroads Football Live area round in playoffs highlights and scores: Here is a look at the teams and scores of South Texas high school football games we followed on Crossroads Football Live. Crossroads Football Live Scores: Friday, Nov. 18: El Campo vs. Kilgore: 20-34 (FINAL) Cuero vs. Sealy: 41-18 (FINAL) Tidehaven vs. Nixon-Smiley: 56-8 (FINAL) Industrial vs....
Bishop Chatard's defense turns over No. 1 West Lafayette for semistate title
WEST LAFAYETTE – “One more time!” Once Bishop Chatard coach Rob Doyle yelled out those three words Friday night during his team’s postgame huddle at the West Lafayette Athletic Complex, his Trojans enthusiastically responded just as they had the past five weeks. With resounding cheers, raised arms and another postseason trophy in collective hand. ...
