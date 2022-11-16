ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's a picker's dream:' Sellersville antique store to appear on HISTORY Channel's Pawn Stars

By Michele Haddon, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
Step inside The Pickers Junction, nestled in the quaint borough of Sellersville, and you might feel like you’ve found a secret trove — with its vintage charm and treasures dating as far back as the 1700s.

But this hidden gem is about to gain a lot more attention since catching the interest of the team behind The HISTORY Channel’s Pawn Stars over the summer.

“I got a phone call from a producer, and they asked if they could film in our store,” said Leslie O’Brien, the shop’s owner. “They looked up antique stores from Valley Forge to Quakertown and picked ours.”

Two weeks later, Leslie and her husband, Timothy O’Brien, were visited at their shop by Pawn Stars’ Austin “Chumlee” Russell and a film crew from the series’ newest spin-off Pawn Stars Do America.

They will appear on the show’s second episode, which airs Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on HISTORY.

Pawn Stars Do America is an eight-part series in which Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee leave Las Vegas and hit the road, visiting eight different cities across the U.S. in search of historical finds and uncommon collectibles.

“Over the years, some amazing stuff has come through my doors, but there’s even more to discover outside the shop,” Rick Harrison said in the opening credits of the show’s first episode which premiered Nov. 9. “And to help weigh in on the stuff we find in each city, we’ll meet up with a few of our favorite experts, as we look for those cool treasures that might not make it to Vegas.”

Pickers Junction, located on North Main Street just a stone’s throw away from the Sellersville Theater, opened in 2013. Its 6,500-square foot space is filled with antiques and curiosities — including a Revolutionary War musket and a yellow 1973 Schwinn bicycle which hangs from the ceiling.

“We are the only store you can haggle in,” Leslie said. “New items arrive daily and it’s a picker’s dream. There are treasures everywhere.”

The shop is made up of five large rooms offering everything new and old, from custom painted furniture and handcrafted gifts to vintage musical instruments and antique record players.

“There’s always something new to find. If you start at one end, it would take you over an hour to look through and wander,” Timothy said.

The shop brings in visitors from all over the country, said Leslie. But having a television crew come into her store and cameras follow them around was entirely new for the couple.

“I was really nervous, but it was also really exciting. They told us to just be ourselves. They made us feel right at home,” she said.

Timothy had the pleasure of getting the full Pawn Stars experience as he went back and forth over a few items bought by Chumlee, who brought along expert picker, Spencer Victory.

“I had to do a lot of haggling with Chumlee,” Timothy said. “But he was down to earth, really nice and very professional.”

The whole encounter gave the couple a greater appreciation for their soon-to-be-not-so-hidden gem as they look forward to watching the episode at home with their 4-year-old son.

“All of our family and friends will be watching, too, so we’ll probably be getting lots of phone calls that night,” Leslie said.

“For them to like us and to pick us, it makes us really happy.”

Bucks County Courier Times

