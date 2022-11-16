ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bishop Chatard's defense turns over No. 1 West Lafayette for semistate title

WEST LAFAYETTE – “One more time!” Once Bishop Chatard coach Rob Doyle yelled out those three words Friday night during his team’s postgame huddle at the West Lafayette Athletic Complex, his Trojans enthusiastically responded just as they had the past five weeks. With resounding cheers, raised arms and another postseason trophy in collective hand. ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

