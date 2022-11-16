ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Second Longest Win Streak In State Continues

Franklin tallied their 28th straight victory, triumphing over Anahuac in the 3A DI Texas football playoffs. After trailing 7-6 in the first half, the Lions rallied to score 26 unanswered points, earning the 32-7 dub in their area round matchup at Waller ISD Stadium. Franklin hopes to repeat last year’s...
ANAHUAC, TX
China Spring Cruises Past Kaufman 41-7

The China Spring Cougars (11-1) defeated the Kaufman Lions (8-4) 41-7 in the Area round of the UIL Class 4A Division I playoffs. The Cougars and Lions traded blows in the first half with not a lot of scoring. Kaufman struck first. After holding China Spring to a 3 & out on their first drive, the Lions marched down the field on 11 plays. Dalys Chandler found the endzone from six yards out to put the Lions up 7-0.
KAUFMAN, TX
Katy, Cinco Ranch March Into Area Playoffs

Offensive powerhouse Cinco Ranch will play Friday night in the 6A Area football playoffs against a perennial playoff contender. Cinco Ranch (8-3) will face Cy-Fair (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pridgeon Stadium. Both teams are capable of scoring 40+ points, so some would consider this postseason match to be a battle of the strongest.
KATY, TX
Katy, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Katy, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The LBJ Early College High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
KATY, TX
Houston commit Cedric Lath breaks down commitment

At the end of the early signing period Houston landed a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235 pound big man Cedric Lath. Lath will join the Cougars in January and will redshirt this season. “I chose Houston because I feel like I fit the team and the way they play,” he said....
HOUSTON, TX
Three-star big man Cedric Lath commits to Houston

Kelvin Sampson has added his third commitment in the 2023 class. This afternoon, three-star center Cedric Lath announced his commitment to Houston. A 6-foot-9 five-man out of San Diego (Calif.) Balboa City School, Lath chose the Cougars over his two other finalists of BYU and Texas. Lath emerged as a...
HOUSTON, TX
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX

