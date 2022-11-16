ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documents: 7-year-old found dead in washing machine after punished for eating oatmeal pies, doughnut sticks; Father’s bond set at $2M

 6 days ago
shew shew fly
5d ago

Poor kid was only hungry and do what kids do raid the snacks.. But the punishment was cold hearted how in hell could you do that to a child..Now Sir and Mam this child is gone what do you think punishment will be for the two of you really!!!! The ones he thought would love and protect him are the very ones he should have been protected from. Lord give this child all the love he needs and eat all he wants till his belly is fill..R.I.H. little one

Shannon Galvez
4d ago

These people are SICK and should never have been allowed to adopt that poor boy. I can’t even imagine the terror and betrayal he felt in his last moments, it breaks my heart to even read about what he went through. These two deserve EVERYTHING the legal system can throw at them, it’s just too bad that they can’t suffer the same fate as the poor child they were entrusted to raise and care for. I hope their fellow prisoners find out what they did and give them all the hell that they can.

Linda Marlowe
4d ago

A foster child and CPS has a history with this family then why in the world did this child live with them. This family along with CPS should be held accountable. When you find a family to adopt or foster then you make damn sure it’s safe before time as much as you can and not put them in harms way. Hope they rot and starve to death. The little boy is flying high now with the angels.

