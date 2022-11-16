ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

Defender News Briefs for week of Nov. 11 – 17, 2022

Houston students work to #EndTheStreak of Texas road fatalities. Texas has not gone a day without a motor vehicle fatality since Nov. 7, 2000. Now, the Texas Department of Transportation is determined to “End the Streak” of traffic deaths in Texas. In 2021, there were 1,312 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the TxDOT six-county Houston district. To support the effort, TxDOT recently shared with local motorists the features of its Houston ConnectSmart multi-modal mobility app that can support safe driving. The new tool can be used to alert drivers when they enter school zones and when they exceed the speed limit in those zones. The alerts are audible and do not require drivers to avert their attention. Students at the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy are actively engaged in development of the app. The goal is to reduce traffic fatalities in Texas by 2035 and eliminate them altogether by 2050. Those who download the free Houston ConnectSmart app and use it by Nov. 30, the app’s developer, Metropia Inc., will donate a dollar for every trip you take, up to 10 trips per person and up to $5,000, to the Kailee Mills foundation to promote driver safety education among young people. The app has numerous other safety features such as the ability to recommend safer routes for bicyclists and the ability to help stranded motorists summon a free tow-truck via Tow and Go service where available.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
HUMBLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
KILLEEN, TX
CW33

This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.

(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: How to fight your water bill

Houston – We are listening to your water bill concerns. Dozens of you are telling us about your experience with the Houston Water Department. We’ve heard about phone calls, emails unanswered, and little to no communication to explain huge bills that threaten you and your family’s well-being.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Jury Acquits Man in Houston Officer's Road Rage Shootout Death

A jury in Houston acquitted a man Tuesday who said he fired in self-defense when he fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer. Robert Soliz was charged with murder for the death of police Sgt. Sean Rios, who was killed in a shootout while the sergeant was on his way to work.
HOUSTON, TX
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
HOUSTON, TX

