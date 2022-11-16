Houston students work to #EndTheStreak of Texas road fatalities. Texas has not gone a day without a motor vehicle fatality since Nov. 7, 2000. Now, the Texas Department of Transportation is determined to “End the Streak” of traffic deaths in Texas. In 2021, there were 1,312 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the TxDOT six-county Houston district. To support the effort, TxDOT recently shared with local motorists the features of its Houston ConnectSmart multi-modal mobility app that can support safe driving. The new tool can be used to alert drivers when they enter school zones and when they exceed the speed limit in those zones. The alerts are audible and do not require drivers to avert their attention. Students at the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy are actively engaged in development of the app. The goal is to reduce traffic fatalities in Texas by 2035 and eliminate them altogether by 2050. Those who download the free Houston ConnectSmart app and use it by Nov. 30, the app’s developer, Metropia Inc., will donate a dollar for every trip you take, up to 10 trips per person and up to $5,000, to the Kailee Mills foundation to promote driver safety education among young people. The app has numerous other safety features such as the ability to recommend safer routes for bicyclists and the ability to help stranded motorists summon a free tow-truck via Tow and Go service where available.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO