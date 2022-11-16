Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
defendernetwork.com
Defender News Briefs for week of Nov. 11 – 17, 2022
Houston students work to #EndTheStreak of Texas road fatalities. Texas has not gone a day without a motor vehicle fatality since Nov. 7, 2000. Now, the Texas Department of Transportation is determined to “End the Streak” of traffic deaths in Texas. In 2021, there were 1,312 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the TxDOT six-county Houston district. To support the effort, TxDOT recently shared with local motorists the features of its Houston ConnectSmart multi-modal mobility app that can support safe driving. The new tool can be used to alert drivers when they enter school zones and when they exceed the speed limit in those zones. The alerts are audible and do not require drivers to avert their attention. Students at the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy are actively engaged in development of the app. The goal is to reduce traffic fatalities in Texas by 2035 and eliminate them altogether by 2050. Those who download the free Houston ConnectSmart app and use it by Nov. 30, the app’s developer, Metropia Inc., will donate a dollar for every trip you take, up to 10 trips per person and up to $5,000, to the Kailee Mills foundation to promote driver safety education among young people. The app has numerous other safety features such as the ability to recommend safer routes for bicyclists and the ability to help stranded motorists summon a free tow-truck via Tow and Go service where available.
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
Delano Burkes missing: 26-year-old Houston man vanishes after bar hopping in the Heights
Delano Burkes' family and friends have not seen or heard from their loved one for five days now, and video suggests he may have been in distress.
CW33
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
Tacos y Más: When Houston gets cold, caldo de res is the only answer
Caldo de res at La Imperial Bakery in the East End warms body and soul.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
92-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of 1500 Yale on 15th Street at around 1:05 p.m. According to the officials, a white Dodge van and a Honda CRV were involved in the collision.
Texas high school football playoffs: Houston-area games to watch this week
Several teams from the Houston area have the potential to make a state title run.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: How to fight your water bill
Houston – We are listening to your water bill concerns. Dozens of you are telling us about your experience with the Houston Water Department. We’ve heard about phone calls, emails unanswered, and little to no communication to explain huge bills that threaten you and your family’s well-being.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Jury Acquits Man in Houston Officer's Road Rage Shootout Death
A jury in Houston acquitted a man Tuesday who said he fired in self-defense when he fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer. Robert Soliz was charged with murder for the death of police Sgt. Sean Rios, who was killed in a shootout while the sergeant was on his way to work.
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
papercitymag.com
Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
Comments / 0