Memphis, TN

Fiancé identifies man shot, killed on Getwell Road

By Ashley Paul
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Officials are investigating after a man was killed in an East Memphis shooting.

It happened on the 1000 block of Getwell Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead on the scene.

One dead in Getwell Road shooting

Police have yet to officially identify the victim to the public. The victim, according to his fiancé Valeria Rhodes, is 34-year-old Rodriquez Jones. Rhodes said they were together for four years.

“Good-hearted person, he loved me. We were supposed to get married,” she said.

Rhodes was almost too distraught to talk but says Jones cared deeply about the people in his life. It was one of her favorite things about him.

“He just came home, he would help anybody. He didn’t mind helping nobody. He didn’t mind doing nothing for nobody,” she said.

Sources told us this was a case of a robbery gone wrong. We’re told Jones was armed and trying to rob the home when he was shot and killed. But as those details continue to unfold, Rhodes wants to send a message to the public.

“Just know that no matter what a person do, that don’t make them a bad person. When they got a gun, and he had one,” she said.

In a release, Memphis police said they have one person detained, but as of earlier Tuesday evening, no arrests were made and no charges had been filed. They said the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 4

Yvette Juarez
2d ago

Yes!!! What you do does matter...AND yes...what you do determines who you are.. if you run you become a runner. if you bake everyday you become a baker, if you workout everyday you become a body builder...what you do all the time is who you become. Everyday we plant seeds...with our actions...what are your actions planting? What will your crops have in them?

