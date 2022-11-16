Toys for Kids is bringing together several charitable organizations in our area to make sure local families and children have gifts under the tree this year. The Vermont Marine Corps League, Christmas Wishes and the Salvation Army are teaming up to bring presents to Chittenden County Residents. Their coordination has taken lots of planning to guarantee everyone who comes in gets to bring home a bag full of gifts.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 13 HOURS AGO