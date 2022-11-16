Read full article on original website
Toys for Kids works to provide local families with presents for the holidays
Toys for Kids is bringing together several charitable organizations in our area to make sure local families and children have gifts under the tree this year. The Vermont Marine Corps League, Christmas Wishes and the Salvation Army are teaming up to bring presents to Chittenden County Residents. Their coordination has taken lots of planning to guarantee everyone who comes in gets to bring home a bag full of gifts.
Plattsburgh to hold annual Strand Theater tree lighting on Dec. 3
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Holiday lights will twinkle once more in Plattsburgh this year, after the city announced the annual Strand Theater Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be hold on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Miracle on Margaret Street event will kick off with an artisan market, followed by holiday ornament...
Church Street Marketplace Christmas Tree heads to its destination in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Church Street Marketplace has a tree chosen for the annual tree lighting ceremony. The hard part now is getting the tree to the top of Church Street. That's where Barrett's Tree Services of South Burlington comes into play. They act as the "middle man" between...
Christmas tree arrives at the Church Street Marketplace
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday was a big day for the Jackson family in South Burlington. "It's a bittersweet moment," said Julie Jackson. Their neighborhood was packed with people watching the action unfold as crews from the Queen City and Barrett's Tree Service cut down a big blue spruce in the Jacksons' front yard.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals in Burlington this year
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For decades, hundreds of people would line up at Sweetwaters on Church Street for a free, hot Thanksgiving meal and pick out a warm coat for the winter. But this year, the beloved tradition will look different. The restaurant is under construction after the owners closed...
Additional snow for some this weekend
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up this weekend. An additional foot of snow is likely in southern St. Lawrence County, with a few inches extending as far north and east as Massena, Malone, Lyon Mountain and Lake Placid by Sunday morning. Overall, though, the weekend will be...
Vermont seniors in Essex receive special Thanksgiving meal
ESSEX, Vt. — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, communities across the region are doing their best to make sure everybody can enjoy the holiday. On Friday, the Essex Parks and Recreation Department hosted its third annual Thanksgiving Meal for Essex Seniors. The event is made possible by...
Vermont family featured in HBO’s ‘Santa Camp’
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Thursday, the world will meet the next generation of professional Santas. The “Santa Camp” documentary explores the training that happens during the summer in the woods of New Hampshire to teach Santas and Mrs. Clauses how to bring holiday cheer.
Burlington Marketplace Christmas Tree to be delivered on Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington has found its Christmas tree. Burlington Marketplace officials announced that they have found a suitable tree for the annual lighting ceremony on Tuesday. The tree, which will stand at the top of the Church Street Marketplace throughout the holiday season, will be delivered on Friday...
Several inches of lake effect snow in New York
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the...
Darn Tough cancels annual Sock Sale for third year in a row
WATERBURY, Vt. — Lots of people wait for the day to get their discount on Darn Tough socks but this year, you may be out of luck again. The company is canceling its annual sale for the third year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision...
Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
More snow for some through end of the week
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County! Less east of there, but still the potential for a few inches all the way into western Clinton County.
Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues
The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
Vermont housing crisis forcing longer stays at emergency shelters
In Vermont, a state where many have said it can often be difficult to find an affordable place to live, advocates say the housing crisis is having an effect that’s rarely talked about: forcing families to stay in abusive situations or stay in emergency shelters longer. For 20 years...
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
