Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Louisville BB: Why Louisville Needs AJ Johnson
According to Eric Bossi, the National Basketball Director at 247 Sports, the five-star highly touted combo guard AJ Johnson will be announcing his college decision this coming Monday, November 21, 2022. Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, recently announced his move from Donda Academy to Southern California Academy where he joined...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Payne says 'there's no dark cloud' over winless Louisville heading to Maui
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As college basketball destinations go, there is none better than Maui. I’m sorry Cameron Indoor, Pauley Pavilion, Rupp Arena or any other basketball palace that Bellarmine will play in during the next week. Maui is one of the most beautiful places on earth. And the...
Five star Junior Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky official visits
Karter Knox, a top 10 prospect in the junior class has taken two official visits this year. The 6-foot-6 five star who attends Tampa Catholic (Fla.) officially visited both Kentucky and Louisville with more expected throughout the year. “I’m not that far along in my recruitment process, Knox said. “I’ve...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WLKY.com
Did you know? In 1980, Bill Murray filmed 'Stripes' in a Louisville barbershop
More than 40 years ago, a downtown barbershop on West Market Street was transformed by film crews into a setting for "Stripes" starring Bill Murray. For six weeks starting in November 1980, Louisville and Fort Knox served as backdrops for parts of the film. While Murray is prominent in footage...
WLKY.com
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
WLWT 5
Kentucky's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year
You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year -- and 900 displays.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
Kentucky Man Indicted For Multiple Business Robberies
A federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky returned an indictment on Wednesday charging a local man with multiple business robberies. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Chief Erika Shields of the Louisville Metro Police Department made the announcement. According
Wave 3
KY Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD Officer’s certification
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Myles Cosgrove will keep his state law enforcement certification. This certification is required for him to be a police officer at any department in the state of Kentucky. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted...
wdrb.com
Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
WLKY.com
What is the 'benefits cliff' and why are Kentucky lawmakers trying to fix it?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Christina Libby loves her job at Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub in Frankfort. But she has to be careful. The single mother of two relies on Medicaid for health insurance for her family. "If I work too many hours too many weeks in a row,...
Wave 3
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
wymt.com
Beshear proposes big changes after riots hurt multiple people at juvenile detention centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. “What they are going to see from me is somebody actively involved who wants to make...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
569K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0