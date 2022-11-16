Read full article on original website
More than 300 Tennesseans of Faith sign letter denouncing white supremacy at Montgomery Bell State Park
Ahead of the "American Renaissance" Conference at Montgomery Bell State Park this weekend, Cumberland Presbyterian Clergy wrote a letter denouncing the conference and their white supremacist ideology. NASHVILLE -- This weekend, November 18-20, white supremacists, neo-nazis, and klansmen will meet in Montgomery Bell State Park to espouse their hateful beliefs...
NWTF Tennessee Pledges $86,679 to Healthy Habitats. Healthy Harvests. in 2023
EDGEFIELD, SC -- The Tennessee State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation recently met in Crossville to review Hunting Heritage Super Fund project proposals for 2023 funding awards. After the reviewing and ranking process, proposals were presented to and approved by the Tennessee Board of Directors. The Board of...
Single-lane closures planned on the Spur for tree removal
GATLINBURG -- Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane road closures along the Spur for tree removal Monday, November 28 through Thursday, December 1. The Spur, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, will remain open, but motorists should expect delays. The single-lane closures...
