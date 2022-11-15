Read full article on original website
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
asu.edu
ASUniverse to offer immersive campus experiences in the metaverse
The campus of the future is here. Students at Learning Futures are building a virtual replica — also known as a digital twin — of Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, with plans to expand in the near future. They’re calling it the ASUniverse, and designing it to connect fellow students in the metaverse.
asu.edu
Music, movement and maple leaves at ASU Mirabella
The Child Development Lab takes a field trip to ASU’s on-campus retirement community. Residents at Mirabella at ASU, a university-based retirement community on the Arizona State University Tempe campus, were paid a special visit recently by the young and curious children from ASU's Child Development Lab. On this field trip, the children and Mirabella residents enjoyed playing, dancing and reading a fall-themed story.
asu.edu
ASU names Regents Professors for 2023
4 professors are considered among the top researchers at the nation's most innovative school. Arizona State University announced Thursday its four Regents Professors for 2023 — the most prestigious and highest faculty award possible. Considered the best and brightest scholars, Regents Professors bring honor and distinction to their disciplines...
asu.edu
Veteran local government administrator to mentor ASU students as Harrell-Hutchinson Visiting Urban Management Professional
Robert O’Neill Jr. is former executive director of association of managers; was longtime city, county executive in Virginia. Arizona State University students planning for careers running cities, towns or counties will be able to spend a year learning how it’s done from a veteran local government executive starting in January.
asu.edu
State of Arizona taps ASU to lead water innovation initiative
The state will make a $40 million investment in ASU for the water initiative. University to lead partnership for immediate, actionable solutions to state's water needs now, into future. Arizona State University and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have announced that the university will lead a multiyear Arizona Water Innovation Initiative...
asu.edu
CEO of Alaskan Oil & Gas Association pursues master's degree at ASU
Although she received her undergraduate degree in elementary education in 1996, Kara Moriarty’s interest in government and public policy ultimately led her back to legislative staff work. Moriarty has been with Alaska Oil & Gas Association since April 2005 and has been the leader of the trade association for...
asu.edu
ASU, Wexford Science & Technology launch program to fuel life science pursuits at Phoenix Bioscience Core
Bioscience Growth Accelerator to help life science startups expand, relocate to Arizona. In a move heralding the latest development at the Phoenix Bioscience Core (PBC), a 30-acre medical education and research campus in the heart of the city’s downtown area, Arizona State University and Wexford Science & Technology LLC have announced the launch of the Bioscience Growth Accelerator, a new program for life science startups moving or expanding to Arizona to partner with Wexford and co-locate with ASU.
asu.edu
ASU brings energy, carbon capture solutions expertise to COP27 global climate conference
At COP27, the United Nations' annual climate summit, members of Arizona State University joined leaders and policymakers from across the globe on the front lines of climate negotiations and solutions. COP27 takes place from Nov. 6 to 18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the world convenes to ensure the planet...
asu.edu
Translating addiction research into real-world interventions
Interdisciplinary research group engages academic, community partners to make a difference in the fight against addiction. One of the challenges in combating substance use disorders (SUDs), from nicotine addiction to the opioid epidemic, is the disconnect between the worlds of academic research and community practice. Agencies working to make a difference within local communities often feel they cannot access or benefit from cutting-edge research.
asu.edu
Experts discuss 2023 economic future
ASU economist predicts Arizona will continue moving in the right direction if the Fed can navigate inflation issues. An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But it may have to gird itself for a recession if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
asu.edu
Regional clean hydrogen hub develops in the Desert Southwest
Center, housed at ASU, takes first steps toward initiatives. Energy leaders focused on developing low-carbon economies in Arizona, the Navajo Nation and Nevada have joined forces to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub in the Southwest. The Center for an Arizona Carbon-Neutral Economy (AzCaNE), housed within the Julie Ann Wrigley...
