ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Feliciana Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Adams County man gets 25 years for fatal DUI crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for an aggravated DUI crash that happened in Vidalia, Louisiana, in 2018. The crash happened in the early morning hours of February 18, 2018. James Dakota Mooney ran a red light in Vidalia and kept driving after an officer […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17 just before 5 p.m. BRPD says it happened in the 5800 block of Prescott Road, near W. Brookstown Drive. Officials confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge

Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Emergency officials responding to shooting on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders were called out to another reported shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Officials say the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Prescott Road. The motive or extent of the victim’s injuries has been disclosed. This is a developing story, check back for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-10 in Gonzales reopens after grass fires put out, officials say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish firefighters put out several small grass fires that ignited in Gonzales from near the Tanger Mall to the Prairieville exit, officials said. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, I-10 West reopened at LA 44 around 4:30 p.m. following a closure that was prompted...
GONZALES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest 3 additional suspects in Vidalia human trafficking investigation

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they made three additional arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation. According to deputies, they arrested 48-year-old George A. Rice, 42-year-old Jerry W. Brownwell, and 70-year-old Jeanette Ratcliff. The […]
VIDALIA, LA
WAFB

Fire breaks out at Perkins Road restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the SoLou restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light smoke coming from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy