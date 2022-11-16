4 Lafayette rescue dogs among survivors of plane crash in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE ( KLFY ) — A plane carrying four rescue dogs from Lafayette crashed onto a golf course in eastern Pewaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

According to the Lake Country Fire and Rescue, three humans and 52 other dogs all survived the crash on the back green of the Western Lakes Golf Club.

Lafayette Animal Care Shelter Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said she first got a call around noon Tuesday informing her about fur babies, “Queso,” “Tinley,” “Dumpling” and “Swiss,” who were among the animals on board the rescue flight from New Orleans to Milwaukee.

“It was nerve wrecking,” she said. “My first thoughts were that I was hoping that the humans on board were alive and okay, and then of course our pets.”

Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter said the plane struck a grove of trees after it crash landed and lost its wings. He said about 300 gallons of fuel spilled.

The three adults were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, Haerter said.

All the dogs were also treated on scene, he said.

Some of the dogs sustained minor injuries like bumps and scrapes that will be monitored over the next couple of days but are expected to be good to go and ready for adoption.

“The northern states actually have a shortage of pets, and we have an abundance of pets so we ship them up north so they can find their fur-ever homes,” Delahoussaye said.

As of late Tuesday, she said, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha had received hundreds of offers to adopt the lucky survivors.

“We are so thankful for the state of Wisconsin,” she said. “I watched the press release after the fact and I cannot commend the fire department, the sheriff’s department and all the first responders. They were so quick to action.”

It remains unclear what caused the plane to go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.





