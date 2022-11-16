ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Sparta, OH

East Sparta firefighters rescue Pike Township man from house explosion

By Robert Wang, The Repository
 3 days ago

PIKE TWP. ‒ East Sparta firefighters rescued a man trapped under his kitchen sink and counter after a house explosion, the fire chief said.

The sole occupant of the home at 5877 Dueber Ave. SW, who was in his early 80s, was taken to Aultman Hospital, said East Sparta Fire Chief Arnold Adams. He said the man was conscious and alert, but Adams could not comment about the extent of the man's injuries due to medical privacy laws.

Adams said the man's neighbor called emergency services around 5:41 p.m. The neighbor reported hearing an explosion from a nearby home and said the person in the home was not responding to questions about whether he was OK.

Adams said he and about 10 firefighters responded within about five minutes of the call from the East Sparta Fire Station. They requested tanker trucks from Canton Township Fire Department and Bolivar Fire.

Pike Township home damaged by explosion

“The whole end of the house was blown out. The first floor was almost all the way collapsed into the basement. Gentleman was laying in the middle of the debris," said Adams. He said the man was in his kitchen, part of an open area of a 20-by-30 foot area that includes the living room. The explosion had caused the floor of the room to collapse about 8 feet into the basement.

Adams said firefighters were not obstructed by flames but they did encounter smoke because the fire was taking place beneath them in the basement.

They were able to remove the kitchen sink and counter that had fallen onto the man and get him out of the home. He said firefighters extinguished the fire within about five minutes and then spent a period of time putting out hot spots. Adams said the home did not have any other occupants or pets and no one else was injured.

"The house looks like a total loss," said Adams, who did not have a damage estimate.

He said a company was boarding up the home as firefighters cleared the scene.

The fire chief said the Ohio fire marshal will send an investigator to the home Wednesday to try to determine what caused the explosion. Adams said the occupant reported turning off the gas to the house about two days earlier.

According to Stark County property records, the home was built in 1931, is 1,596 square feet and was valued last year at $95,700. It's listed as being owned by Barkheimer Realty of Canal Fulton.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @rwangREP.

