Hawaii State

With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state grapplies with a shortage of hospital beds and workers, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is struggling with a shortage of its own. The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. But with a record number of patients in the state’s hospitals, it hopes more people will roll up their sleeves this weekend.
The latest student debt relief scam comes from an 808 area code

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new telephone scam is centered on providing student loan relief. The Better Business Bureau says it’s the latest in a rash of cons to emerge ever since the Biden Administration announced its plan to forgive federal student loan debt. The call comes from a number...
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
Hawaii reports 6 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported six additional coronavirus deaths and 1,049 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 365,171. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Early Thanksgiving feast served to Maui homeless

Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Under the new law, illegal rentals offering stays of less than 30 days face fines of $10,000 per day. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus.
Hospice Awareness Month highlights importance of end-of-life preparedness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - End-of-life discussions can be a difficult thing to talk about with loved ones – but it is an important conversation to have. November is Hospice Awareness Month, a chance to honor caregivers and workers who help families and patients plan for end-of-life care. Islands Hospice Director...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai

Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley.
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly.
2 Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime in white man’s beating

HONOLULU (AP) — A jury on Thursday found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man who was fixing up a house he purchased in their remote Maui neighborhood. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi...
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii

We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii.  Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s 2022 Miss Aloha Hula is the new face of Nike’s indigenous collection. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes performs her award winning hula kahiko in a Times Square billboard advertisement. The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
