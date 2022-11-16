Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas C8 Corvette Wheel Theft Seems Suspicious
Getting your car stolen is the worst, but having some jerk chop off the catalytic converter is still pretty bad. Now we have people swiping wheels off parked cars, as shown in a video of two thieves stealing a wheel off a C8 Corvette in Texas. Actually, this isn’t anything new, but the local news sure seems shocked such a thing would happen and so “quickly.”
fox4news.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered
DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase
In the hours following Monday night’s high-speed chase and crash that later claimed the life of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai, and with only a photograph of a Chevy Malibu with a fake paper tag to go on, Police Chief Daniel Scesney knew finding their suspect would be difficult.
Hide your valuables or police might give you an 'F'
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — It might startle someone at first glance – a paper that says “citation” left on a car window. But in slightly smaller print the words, “Don’t Panic. I’m not real,” are clear. Duncanville is among the Texas police departments...
fox4news.com
'It cost a cop his life': Police chief rails against fake paper license plates in Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police chief Daniel Scesney couldn't hold back his anger when addressing the media for the first time since the death of Officer Brandon Tsai. Tsai, a 32-year-old who started with the department in January, died after crashing his police cruiser while trying to track...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat
The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Shooting In Royse City
Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants. The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Frisco police seek purse-snatching suspects
Police in Frisco have issued a warning to shoppers to be on alert after a series of purse-snatching incidents in the past few days. Police believe two of the incidents may involve the same suspect.
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
fox4news.com
Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized
FRISCO, Texas - Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. A victim told police the suspects forced their way into...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police announce juvenile suspect taken into custody in connection with Walmart incident
The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
fox4news.com
Suspects arrested in Royse City homicide
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police have arrested three suspects in connection with a homicide early Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened at a home in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Baker...
