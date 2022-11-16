ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motorious

Texas C8 Corvette Wheel Theft Seems Suspicious

Getting your car stolen is the worst, but having some jerk chop off the catalytic converter is still pretty bad. Now we have people swiping wheels off parked cars, as shown in a video of two thieves stealing a wheel off a C8 Corvette in Texas. Actually, this isn’t anything new, but the local news sure seems shocked such a thing would happen and so “quickly.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash

KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
KENNEDALE, TX
WFAA

Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered

DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash

Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Hide your valuables or police might give you an 'F'

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — It might startle someone at first glance – a paper that says “citation” left on a car window. But in slightly smaller print the words, “Don’t Panic. I’m not real,” are clear. Duncanville is among the Texas police departments...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat

The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Shooting In Royse City

Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized

FRISCO, Texas - Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. A victim told police the suspects forced their way into...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police announce juvenile suspect taken into custody in connection with Walmart incident

The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Suspects arrested in Royse City homicide

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police have arrested three suspects in connection with a homicide early Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened at a home in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Baker...
ROYSE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy