The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. On Oct. 29, I was dropped from the cast of Campelot, Princeton Triangle Club’s annual fall musical, less than a week before the show’s opening at McCarter Theatre. I didn’t make this decision, nor was I consulted before this decision was made. By removing me from the performance, Triangle did not give me agency over my own mental health. They used my mental health crisis as a rationale to remove me from the show. Performing in Triangle and maintaining one’s physical and mental health should never be mutually exclusive.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO