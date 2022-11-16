ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Princetonian

Administrators, faculty discuss future of affirmative action at Princeton

Universities nationwide, including Princeton, are bracing for Supreme Court decisions coming in 2023 that could change their policies with regard to affirmative action, as the Court reviews federal cases challenging race-conscious admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Barring the use of race as a...
Princeton builds wells

Princeton builds wells

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Vitus Larrieu is a reporter on well affairs, and can be reached at vl7131@princeton.edu.
Daily Princetonian

University Title IX Administrator Regan Crotty ’00 to depart position

Regan Crotty ’00, who has served as the Director of Gender Equity and Title IX Administration since 2014, is leaving her position this month, University Spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss told The Daily Princetonian. “Regan Crotty has accepted a position as assistant general counsel for a leading global law firm. A...
Daily Princetonian

‘Solidarity is a very beautiful thing’: SPEAR students reimagine prisons, policing

Last week, they sat in a box outside Frist Campus Center — orange duct tape on the sidewalk marking seven by nine feet, the size of a solitary confinement cell. For 23 hours, student activists with Students for Prison Education, Abolition, and Reform (SPEAR) alternated sitting in the duct-taped rectangle for one hour at a time, and manning the information table to the side of the rectangle.
Daily Princetonian

My rural community and the stories we tell

“Anything but country” is a common phrase about music at northeastern, liberal arts institutions. I’ve most certainly uttered it myself in the past, but it is riddled with implications. I’ve found that the person who actively disparages country music is a certain kind of person; they must follow certain rules. The person who will tolerate “anything but country” seldom understands the plight of rural Americans. This person often thinks the phrase exempts them from political examination. And they fancy themselves sophisticated and enriched with the culture of the northeastern United States or the country’s major cities. I know this person well because I have been her.
Daily Princetonian

Women’s basketball narrowly defeats Fordham, 70–67

On Wednesday evening, Princeton women’s basketball (3–1 overall, 0–0 Ivy League) eked out a close win, this time on their home court against Fordham (2–2, 0–0 Atlantic 10). After just sneaking past Seton Hall on Monday, the Tigers defeated the Fordham Rams 70–67 in another wire-to-wire nail-biter.
Daily Princetonian

Theater excellence can’t come at the cost of student performers’ mental health

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. On Oct. 29, I was dropped from the cast of Campelot, Princeton Triangle Club’s annual fall musical, less than a week before the show’s opening at McCarter Theatre. I didn’t make this decision, nor was I consulted before this decision was made. By removing me from the performance, Triangle did not give me agency over my own mental health. They used my mental health crisis as a rationale to remove me from the show. Performing in Triangle and maintaining one’s physical and mental health should never be mutually exclusive.
