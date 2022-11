URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York. (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings. (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern. Nassau...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO