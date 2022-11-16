ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage

By Lydia O'Connor
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIPll_0jCJFBC700

In a stunning reversal from its previous position, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that it supports congressional efforts to codify protections for same-sex marriage.

The church, commonly referred to as the Mormon church or LDS faith, said in a statement that while it still views marriage within its religion as solely between a man and a woman, it has no objection to safeguarding LGBTQ+ unions for the general public through the Respect for Marriage Act .

The federal legislation, the church said, “includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters.”

The announcement comes a day after the Senate said it had enough votes to pass the legislation , meaning at least 10 Republican senators have vowed their support. A version of the bill has already passed in the House, and the Senate plans to vote on it this week. While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same-sex marriages were constitutionally protected, the currently right-leaning court proved this summer with its Roe v. Wade reversal that it’s not afraid to roll back major rulings.

“We believe this approach is the way forward,” the statement continued. “As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom together with the rights of LGBTQ individuals, much can be accomplished to heal relationships and foster greater understanding.”

The Mormon church has spent decades on aggressive political organizing to stop same-sex unions. Notably, the church and many of its members were recognized as the driving force behind California’s 2008 ballot measure Proposition 8 , a same-sex marriage ban that found unlikely success in a deeply blue state thanks in part to major Mormon campaigning and fundraising.

California is one of several states where the Mormon establishment successfully helped block same-sex marriage legislation in recent decades. Others include Alaska, Hawaii, Nebraska, and of course Utah, where more than half the population is reportedly a member of the LDS church.

But there have been signs of a shift in recent years. In 2012, the church acknowledged that people don’t choose their sexual orientations . It later said it does not consider same-sex attraction a sin in and of itself, but that acting on that attraction is sinful. The church, which claims about 7 million members across the U.S. and Canada and more than 16 million worldwide, also reiterated in 2019 that it does not support so-called “conversion therapy” and does not allow its therapists to practice it.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
The Independent

Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion

A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

A slaveholding senator, an 1879 wedding and a Black family's mystery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. All his life, William England has heard the tantalizing story of his great-grandmother Ella Clay's wedding. Ella was born in slavery on a plantation in Alabama owned by Clement Claiborne Clay Jr., who served in the U.S. Senate for eight years before the start of the Civil War. She raised her family's first generation born in freedom. Her great-grandson William, now 80 years old, left Alabama for law school and a long career as a judge in the nation's capital.
ALABAMA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

202K+
Followers
12K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy