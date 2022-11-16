ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to test facial recognition technology to verify seller identity

Amazon will test facial recognition, forgery detection, and other automated technologies as a new alternative for verifying the identities of online sellers. The test will be rolled out as a voluntary option for prospective sellers in the U.S. starting today, the company said in a post Tuesday morning. Video calls with human reviewers remain an alternative for those who don’t want to participate.
TechRadar

Google Maps Live View will let you use AR to explore big cities like New York

A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event. By tapping the new camera icon on the Maps search bar, a series of AR dots will appear on the screen, highlighting landmarks, stores, and even ATMs. All you have to do is aim your smartphone camera around your surrounding area. These dots will tell you how far away a business is and in which direction. And locations not in your immediate view will also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
NEW YORK STATE
The Verge

Airbnb is cracking down on party bookings and identity verification

Airbnb is cracking down on parties booked through its service and will require that all guests in top countries verify their identity for a booking to be successfully completed. The new policies are meant to improve hosting experiences and drive more bookings to the platform. Starting today, Airbnb will require...
9to5Mac

Opensignal reveals how fixed broadband compares in real-world use for 25 US metros

Known for its in-depth, independent reports on wireless carriers’ networks that are based on millions of measurements, Opensignal is out with its first study on how fixed broadband services compare in the US. Along with traditional providers, Opensignal has included Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet services. Opensignal...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users

Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
technewstoday.com

How to Change Apple ID on Any Device (iPhone/iPad/Mac)

Do you often use the same Apple ID on all of your Apple Devices? If so, you may want to change the Apple ID for some of your devices. This not only allows you to store different files on different devices but also helps you to maintain your privacy and manage apps, photos, iCloud storage, etc.
Android Headlines

New WhatsApp feature will let you search for businesses

You can use WhatsApp for many different things, and the app continues to add additional functionality. According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon let you search for businesses right within the app. This will eliminate the need to venture outward to another app. WhatsApp has become a bit of a shopping...
HackerNoon

How Proactive API Visibility Could've Saved Optus From a Massive Data Breach

On 22 September 2022, Australia's second-largest telecom company, Optus, announced that it had suffered a significant data breach. Though the data breach details are not public, reports indicate that the breach was caused due to a human error. In this blog post, we will dive deeper into what happened and how organizations can take steps to avoid such a breach.
aiexpress.io

The 4 Best Home Firewalls for Your Internet Protection in 2022

Allconnect® is a participant within the Amazon Companies LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a method for us to earn charges by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated websites. Nonetheless, Allconnect is liable for all content material on this web page. With our growing reliance on...
salestechstar.com

Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Beyond Identity to Bring Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication Solution to Market

Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc., announces a partnership with Beyond Identity, to bring a passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution to its network of value-added resellers. As a leading distributor of cybersecurity solutions, Climb continues to represent proven technologies...
techeblog.com

Mind-Controlled Wheelchair Helps Paralyzed People Gain New Mobility, Uses AI Machine Learning Algorithm

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a mind-controlled wheelchair that translates the thoughts of a paralyzed person into movement. It was tested on three people with tetraplegia, the inability to move their arms and legs due to spinal injuries, all of whom operated the wheelchair in a natural environment to varying degrees of success.
AUSTIN, TX
