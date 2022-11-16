Read full article on original website
Read the memo Amazon's Alexa and devices chief Dave Limp sent to notify his division of layoffs: 'I know this news is tough to digest'
Amazon began a round of corporate layoffs Tuesday. It reportedly wants to lay off 10,000 people. Amazon employees have complained of a communications vacuum from leadership. Devices chief Dave Limp emailed his division Wednesday morning to notify them of the layoffs. Amazon began what is expected to be the most...
geekwire.com
Amazon to test facial recognition technology to verify seller identity
Amazon will test facial recognition, forgery detection, and other automated technologies as a new alternative for verifying the identities of online sellers. The test will be rolled out as a voluntary option for prospective sellers in the U.S. starting today, the company said in a post Tuesday morning. Video calls with human reviewers remain an alternative for those who don’t want to participate.
TechRadar
Google Maps Live View will let you use AR to explore big cities like New York
A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event. By tapping the new camera icon on the Maps search bar, a series of AR dots will appear on the screen, highlighting landmarks, stores, and even ATMs. All you have to do is aim your smartphone camera around your surrounding area. These dots will tell you how far away a business is and in which direction. And locations not in your immediate view will also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
The Verge
Airbnb is cracking down on party bookings and identity verification
Airbnb is cracking down on parties booked through its service and will require that all guests in top countries verify their identity for a booking to be successfully completed. The new policies are meant to improve hosting experiences and drive more bookings to the platform. Starting today, Airbnb will require...
Opensignal reveals how fixed broadband compares in real-world use for 25 US metros
Known for its in-depth, independent reports on wireless carriers’ networks that are based on millions of measurements, Opensignal is out with its first study on how fixed broadband services compare in the US. Along with traditional providers, Opensignal has included Verizon and T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet services. Opensignal...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
The Hidden Notes Feature On MacOS Ventura That Makes The App Much More Secure
Notes got a new update in macOS Ventura that allows you to use your Mac password to secure the notes that you want to keep private. We have all the details.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
The iPhone Mistakes That Are Putting Your Personal Data At Risk, According To Tech Experts
Right this moment you’re making mistakes on your iPhone that can cost you — maybe not financially, but with your security. Knowing which of the most egregious iPhone data and security mistakes to avoid can keep you as safe as possible, whether you’re using your phone for banking, shopping, working, or just scrolling.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Apple ID on Any Device (iPhone/iPad/Mac)
Do you often use the same Apple ID on all of your Apple Devices? If so, you may want to change the Apple ID for some of your devices. This not only allows you to store different files on different devices but also helps you to maintain your privacy and manage apps, photos, iCloud storage, etc.
Android Headlines
New WhatsApp feature will let you search for businesses
You can use WhatsApp for many different things, and the app continues to add additional functionality. According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon let you search for businesses right within the app. This will eliminate the need to venture outward to another app. WhatsApp has become a bit of a shopping...
The Verge
Google Maps' new ‘Live View’ AR feature launches in London, NYC, LA, and a few other cities
Google revealed some initial details about Search with Live View in September, but now it’s announcing the Google Maps augmented reality feature will begin rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS beginning next week. The feature shows you things...
How Proactive API Visibility Could've Saved Optus From a Massive Data Breach
On 22 September 2022, Australia's second-largest telecom company, Optus, announced that it had suffered a significant data breach. Though the data breach details are not public, reports indicate that the breach was caused due to a human error. In this blog post, we will dive deeper into what happened and how organizations can take steps to avoid such a breach.
Xbox Black Friday Deals Drop Price On Series S, Games, And Wireless Controllers
Microsoft jumps into Black Friday with several discounts on Xbox products — ranging from an Xbox Series S, to a new controller, and other gaming accessories.
Microsoft Teams Hopes To Boost Productivity By Adding Minesweeper And Solitaire
It may sound counterproductive, but Microsoft is rolling out a new feature that not only lets you play games at work — it actively encourages it. The Games for Work app (via Microsoft Teams) is another addition in a long line of upgrades and features that Microsoft is expecting to help strengthen workforces.
aiexpress.io
The 4 Best Home Firewalls for Your Internet Protection in 2022
Allconnect® is a participant within the Amazon Companies LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a method for us to earn charges by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated websites. Nonetheless, Allconnect is liable for all content material on this web page. With our growing reliance on...
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Beyond Identity to Bring Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication Solution to Market
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc., announces a partnership with Beyond Identity, to bring a passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution to its network of value-added resellers. As a leading distributor of cybersecurity solutions, Climb continues to represent proven technologies...
Google Wallet Expands To More Countries, Adds Support For Some Fitbit Devices
Google continues to expand its Google Wallet coverage around the world, as well as its supported Fitbit smartwatch devices for contactless payments.
techeblog.com
Mind-Controlled Wheelchair Helps Paralyzed People Gain New Mobility, Uses AI Machine Learning Algorithm
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a mind-controlled wheelchair that translates the thoughts of a paralyzed person into movement. It was tested on three people with tetraplegia, the inability to move their arms and legs due to spinal injuries, all of whom operated the wheelchair in a natural environment to varying degrees of success.
1,200 Full-Time Twitter Employees Reportedly Left After Musk's Ultimatum
The New York Times reports that nearly 1,200 employees have resigned in yet another shock for the company,
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
