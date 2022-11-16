Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Louisiana

Can the Seminoles shut down another opposing offense?

Florida State had yet another impressive showing against Syracuse in the dome on Saturday and extended its winning streak to three games. This week the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on tap and the Seminoles are the first Power five team they will face this season. The Ragin' Cajuns sit at 5-5 and its most recent win coming against Georgia Southern as they seek bowl eligibility.

Here are three key matchups to watch on Saturday.

1. FSU Rushing Attack vs. Louisiana Defense

FSU continued to run the ball at an elite level against Syracuse on Saturday, totaling 230 yards on the ground.

The three-headed monster of Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward, and Lawrance Toafili form one of the most dynamic trio of backs in the country. Louisiana gives up about 123 yards on the ground and that ranks 32nd in the country. The key to the 'Noles offense is the running game and the Ragin' Cajuns should prepare for a heavy dose of the trio on Saturday.

2. Louisiana Wide Receiver Michael Jefferson vs. FSU Defensive Backs

Senior wide receiver Michael Jefferson has put together a solid year for Louisiana. Jefferson has totaled 669 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions so far and, the 6’4 receiver has been a reliable target for QB Ben Woolridge. The Mobile, Alabama product has almost double the number of catches as the next leading pass catcher for the Ragin' Cajuns.

I expect defensive backs Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones, and Omarion Cooper to all have their chances at defending Jefferson on the outside. The Seminoles' secondary has been stout since the bye and will look to expound upon that this weekend.

3. Turnover Battle

When an opponent is outmatched and you’re trying to find ways for an upset, a key ingredient is the turnover battle. Louisiana will have to create turnovers and have a few bounces go their way to have a chance Saturday. Fsu has turned the ball over a total of four times in three games since the bye week and the team currently sits at twelve turnovers with a plus-one turnover margin.

The Ragin' Cajuns on the other hand have coughed the ball up 14 times and have caused 21 turnovers in total which brings them to a plus-seven turnover margin. Louisiana safety Bralen Trahan has been a ballhawk this season with four interceptions so far. If the Noles want to prevent any potential for an upset to happen, protecting the football will be key.

The Seminoles are heavy favorites to win Saturday and rightfully so. The improvements across the board have been apparent and the team is playing at a high level. FSU will look to extend its winning streak to four on Saturday and the following week rival Florida will be in town for a Black Friday thriller in Tallahassee.

