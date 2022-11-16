Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Woman charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting extradited back to Iowa
A Cedar Rapids woman accused in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Cedar Rapids this year has been extradited back to Iowa from Illinois. Pierra Baugh, 33, is awaiting trial in the Linn County jail, facing multiple charges, including 1st degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Apartment Complex
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The shooting victim’s name was not released but it was an adult male. He received treatment for an injury not thought to be life threatening. Police found a bullet hole in the hallway of a complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. A glass window to the front door also shattered. No arrests have been reported to this point.
iheart.com
One Person In The Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Marion. The driver of a Lexus, Denise Nichols, was first in a line of vehicles traveling eastbound on the 1500 block of Country Home Road. They were following farm machinery when 56-year-old Trent Bendixen attempted to pass all the cars. He collided with Nichols as she also attempted to pull out and pass. Emergency responders arrived transported Nichols to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries. Bendixen was not injured and got a ticket for unsafe passing.
KCRG.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of County Home Road when two cars heading the same direction attempted to pass a farm implement.
KCRG.com
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
KCRG.com
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Deadly fires have taken their toll in the state this week. Four house fires have killed eight people, six of them children. The first happened Monday in Walcott at a mobile home, killing a 2-year-old. The cause there has not been released. Then Wednesday, flames in...
KCRG.com
Four children dead in Mason City house fire
'Bridge to Opportunities' holds a grand opening of senior communal space. This is a temporary space where people can get together as they work to get a permanent senior center. Dimione Walker found guilty of murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine at Taboo Nightclub in...
Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air
A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to “take care” of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […] The post Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Sioux City Journal
Coralville man shot multiple times at man in crowded Taboo club, prosecutor says
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Taboo Nighclub and Lounge was packed for '90s night April 10, when Dimione Walker arrived in the early morning hours. He joined the fun, dancing and talking with friends, a prosecutor said Monday during her opening statement in Walker's trial. But his mood seemed to...
cbs2iowa.com
Fire damages vacant home in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a house was damaged in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 pm. Neighbors called Cedar Rapids Fire to report the fire. Firefighters found the fire on the...
KIMT
Prison for Mason City man after chase leaves him hiding under a deck
MASON CITY, Iowa –Getting caught with drugs after a police chase is sending a Mason City man to prison. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32, has been sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $430. Stinnett pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third offense, eluding, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.
KCRG.com
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
KCRG.com
Defense to present case in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defense will present its case Wednesday for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. The shooting killed three people and injured nine others in April at the Taboo nightclub. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April. The defense wrapped their case Thursday morning and both sides gave closing arguments during the afternoon. Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at...
cbs2iowa.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for your help in finding 12-year-old Maleah Madley. Maleah was last seen at Taft Middle School on November 17th at 9am. She has a tattoo on her right arm of the letter "R." On her left arm she has a tattoo of an eye. Maleah...
I-80 crash blocked traffic for hours and left 1 dead
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused the vehicle to hit the cable barriers.
KCCI.com
Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation
ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
