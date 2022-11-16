ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Hogan blasts Trump, GOP leadership: ‘Excuses, lies and toxic politics will not win elections’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) blasted former President Trump and Republican leadership for the party’s failure to secure a red wave in the midterm elections on Friday. Hogan and other GOP political leaders spoke at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition meeting, which started Friday and runs throughout the weekend, about the state of the coalition, the party and U.S.-Israel relations.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy