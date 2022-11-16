Effective: 2022-11-19 03:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL MOUNTAIN SLOPES AND BELOW PASSES IN SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND AND COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY * WINDS...Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph. Isolated wind gusts near 65 mph below favored passes. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be very cautious if driving, especially along Interstates 10, 15 & 215 near the passes in the Inland Empire and along Interstates 5 & 405 in Orange County. * LOCATION...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains- Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * ADDITIONAL INFO...Highest winds will occur this morning, however It will remain breezy into Sunday.

