High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible, remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Santa Monica Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. This includes Kanan, Malibu Canyon, Topanga, and Decker Canyon Roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest through this morning.
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible, remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. This includes Interstate 5, the 23, 101, and 118 Freeways, and Highways 14 and 126. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest through this morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest through this morning.
Red Flag Warning issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL MOUNTAIN SLOPES AND BELOW PASSES IN SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS PORTIONS OF THE INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND AND COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY * WINDS...Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph. Isolated wind gusts near 65 mph below favored passes. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be very cautious if driving, especially along Interstates 10, 15 & 215 near the passes in the Inland Empire and along Interstates 5 & 405 in Orange County. * LOCATION...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Riverside County Mountains- Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * ADDITIONAL INFO...Highest winds will occur this morning, however It will remain breezy into Sunday.
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 04:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest through this morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County and Chiriaco Summit. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
