Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
Related
2 attacked by possibly rabid coyote in Westchester
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. -- There's a warning in Westchester County about a possible rabid coyote. Police said two people were attacked Thursday on Turkey Hill Road in North Salem. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment after ending up with a puncture wound to the leg. Police believe the coyote may have rabies because the animal reportedly attacked the tires of a car when someone stopped to help. Attacking inanimate objects is a sign of rabies. After the attack, police searched but couldn't find the animal. Residents in the area are urged to be on the lookout.
Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers
Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
theexaminernews.com
Today’s 4 Things: Pedestrian Peril, Holiday Trains, Teacher Returns, Championship Dreams
You’re reading a sample from the Examiner+ newsletter, available in full for subscribers. Join our partial access option for free here: Examiner News. This is the first week of the fall when we take a bit of a quick breath. After the lazy, hazy days of summer, post-Labor Day,...
'Demanding Better': Nurses In Yonkers To Rally For Safe Staffing, Fair Contract
A group of nurses in Westchester County will soon rally to demand safer staffing practices and a better contract from the hospital they work at. The speak-out will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at noon in Yonkers in front of the St. Joseph’s Medical Center, according to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
Bee-Line bus fares to be free during holiday season in Westchester
Anyone riding the Bee-Line won't have to pay Nov. 19 -27 and then again Dec. 7-26.
Snow school is in session for plow drivers in Rockland County
NEW CITY, N.Y. - Snow school was in session Tuesday in Rockland County. The annual pre-winter refresher course for plow drivers helps them prepare for whatever the season has in store. CBS2's Tony Aiello spent Tuesday morning with the snow fighters who battle to keep the roads clear. "Some people say I'm crazy, but I do enjoy what I do," said plow driver Steve LaDolcetta. 'Tis the season for LaDolcetta to get into snow mode. First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain and season's first snowfall Tuesday night"Be prepared, stay awake, stay attentive, pay attention to detail," he said. He's one of 50 drivers attending "snow...
Police conduct drug sweep at Goshen schools
The district says it asked police to do a drug detection sweep at Goshen High School and C.J. Hooker Middle School.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Potential active shooter incident shuts down Gap warehouse in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – A social media threat posted in a Facebook Live video before dawn this morning, resulted in heavy police activity at the Gap Distribution Center at 110 Merritt Boulevard Thursday afternoon. A female Gap employee reportedly called the Town of Fishkill Police Thursday afternoon to report...
Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In Tarrytown
After a four-week trial, a man faces life in prison after being found guilty of fatally shooting a Westchester County woman in an incident that led to school lockdowns. Cynell Brown, age 32, was convicted of the 2018 murder of 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse of Tarrytown on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County 2023 budget approved by committee
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Legislature’s Budget, Finance, and Personnel Committee made a few amendments to County Executive Marc Molinaro’s 2023 budget and voted to send the budget to the full legislature for consideration. A public hearing on the tentative budget will be held on December 5,...
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
Sleeping Poughkeepsie Man Wakes, Shoots Home Intruder in the Face
In a bizarre case of self-defense, a home intruder was sent to the hospital after waking up the wrong person. Just after 8 PM on Saturday, Poughkeepsie police received a call saying a man was shot inside an apartment on Main Street in the city. After racing to the scene, officers were met in the hallway before they were even able to reach the apartment by a man who greeted them with a weapon.
"You cut us off!" driver shot during road rage incident on Jackie Robinson Parkway
A passenger shouted "you cut us off" before multiple shots were fired, according to police.
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Comments / 0