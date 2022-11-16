ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

2 attacked by possibly rabid coyote in Westchester

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. -- There's a warning in Westchester County about a possible rabid coyote. Police said two people were attacked Thursday on Turkey Hill Road in North Salem. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment after ending up with a puncture wound to the leg. Police believe the coyote may have rabies because the animal reportedly attacked the tires of a car when someone stopped to help. Attacking inanimate objects is a sign of rabies. After the attack, police searched but couldn't find the animal. Residents in the area are urged to be on the lookout. 
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Water Main Break Causes Delays On Busy Road In Yonkers

Police are warning commuters to avoid a busy road in Westchester County due to delays caused by an active water main break. The break happened on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16 in Yonkers on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) between Ashburton Avenue and Palmer Road, according to an announcement from Yonkers Police from around 4 p.m.
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Snow school is in session for plow drivers in Rockland County

NEW CITY, N.Y. - Snow school was in session Tuesday in Rockland County. The annual pre-winter refresher course for plow drivers helps them prepare for whatever the season has in store. CBS2's Tony Aiello spent Tuesday morning with the snow fighters who battle to keep the roads clear. "Some people say I'm crazy, but I do enjoy what I do," said plow driver Steve LaDolcetta. 'Tis the season for LaDolcetta to get into snow mode. First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain and season's first snowfall Tuesday night"Be prepared, stay awake, stay attentive, pay attention to detail," he said. He's one of 50 drivers attending "snow...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County 2023 budget approved by committee

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Legislature’s Budget, Finance, and Personnel Committee made a few amendments to County Executive Marc Molinaro’s 2023 budget and voted to send the budget to the full legislature for consideration. A public hearing on the tentative budget will be held on December 5,...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Sleeping Poughkeepsie Man Wakes, Shoots Home Intruder in the Face

In a bizarre case of self-defense, a home intruder was sent to the hospital after waking up the wrong person. Just after 8 PM on Saturday, Poughkeepsie police received a call saying a man was shot inside an apartment on Main Street in the city. After racing to the scene, officers were met in the hallway before they were even able to reach the apartment by a man who greeted them with a weapon.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wastetodaymagazine.com

NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy