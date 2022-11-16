Effective: 2022-11-17 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN...DELAWARE SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1256 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Meredith to 7 miles west of Walton to near Great Bend and moving east at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Damascus, Walton, Delhi, Callicoon, Roxbury, Colchester, Susquehanna, Deposit and Susquehanna Depot. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 84 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO