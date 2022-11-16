Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN...DELAWARE SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1256 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Meredith to 7 miles west of Walton to near Great Bend and moving east at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Damascus, Walton, Delhi, Callicoon, Roxbury, Colchester, Susquehanna, Deposit and Susquehanna Depot. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 84 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4370 7541 4384 7553 4394 7603 4383 7629 4359 7625 4341 7667 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 4350 7536 TIME Y22M11D20T0900Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z COORD...4348 7581 4351 7545 4357 7562 4370 7623 4355 7625 4356 7643 4345 7663 4341 7661 4324 7586 4346 7581 TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0900Z
