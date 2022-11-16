Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT THE BUFFALO METRO AREA AND PARTS OF GENESEE AND COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 354 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was centered across the Buffalo metro area extending from downtown Buffalo, to the Buffalo Airport, to Akron. The band will move very slowly north through 600 AM, impacting the Buffalo northtowns. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster, Williamsville, Grand Island, Pendleton, Pembroke, Akron, Erie Basin Marina, Alabama, Corfu, Clarence Center, East Amherst and Rapids. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 52A. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Genesee, Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Genesee counties. Lake effect snow across the Buffalo metro area early this morning will move north of the area this afternoon before moving back south across the area tonight into Sunday morning. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4307 7838 4319 7851 4322 7883 4316 7908 4300 7905 4288 7889 4281 7890 4288 7868 4292 7864 4299 7839 TIME Y22M11D19T0600Z-Y22M11D19T1500Z COORD...4317 7848 4328 7852 4335 7875 4329 7884 4326 7906 4307 7909 4288 7889 4283 7889 4288 7847 4298 7830 TIME Y22M11D19T1500Z-Y22M11D20T0300Z COORD...4249 7850 4296 7840 4301 7845 4290 7888 4279 7893 4232 7975 4199 7977 4202 7931 4208 7906 4230 7859 TIME Y22M11D20T0300Z-Y22M11D20T1200Z
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 30 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4370 7541 4384 7553 4394 7603 4383 7629 4359 7625 4341 7667 4331 7588 4348 7581 4342 7550 4350 7536 TIME Y22M11D20T0900Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z COORD...4348 7581 4351 7545 4357 7562 4370 7623 4355 7625 4356 7643 4345 7663 4341 7661 4324 7586 4346 7581 TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0900Z
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN...DELAWARE SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1256 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Meredith to 7 miles west of Walton to near Great Bend and moving east at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Damascus, Walton, Delhi, Callicoon, Roxbury, Colchester, Susquehanna, Deposit and Susquehanna Depot. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 84 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Northern Cayuga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Allegany county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Southern Oneida WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin late tonight and continue through Sunday night. The heaviest snowfall is expected from around sunrise Sunday morning through late Sunday evening and will fall along and north of the NY Thruway corridor. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult to impossible. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions
