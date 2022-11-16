Effective: 2022-11-19 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT THE BUFFALO METRO AREA AND PARTS OF GENESEE AND COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 354 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was centered across the Buffalo metro area extending from downtown Buffalo, to the Buffalo Airport, to Akron. The band will move very slowly north through 600 AM, impacting the Buffalo northtowns. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster, Williamsville, Grand Island, Pendleton, Pembroke, Akron, Erie Basin Marina, Alabama, Corfu, Clarence Center, East Amherst and Rapids. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 52A. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO