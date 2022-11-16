In my Week 11 edition of The Napkin, I decided to focus on three young quarterbacks that I felt could lead their teams to victory. It didn’t go as I expected, but it didn’t go awry, either. Mikey Keene didn’t even play for UCF so that one went out the window. Quinn Ewers looked like a 19-year-old freshman quarterback, which is fine for his development cause he’ll only get better. Not fine for my bets.

OREGON STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO