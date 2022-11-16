ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Derrick Henry multitasks for Titans

Running back Derrick Henry did more than just carry the rushing load for the Tennessee Titans in their 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. In addition to having 87 yards and one touchdown on 28 rushing attempts, the former Alabama All-American completed both his passes, including one for a touchdown, and caught two passes for 45 yards, with one going for a 42-yard gain.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

The Rock welcomes AJ McCarron to the XFL

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a member of the Miami (Fla.) team that lost to Alabama 34-13 on Jan. 1, 1993, in the Sugar Bowl, the game that decided college football’s national champion for the 1992 season. But the actor and wrestler had no hard feelings as...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

XFL Draft concludes with 5 more selections from state

XFL teams picked five players from Alabama high schools and colleges as the spring football league wrapped up its draft with 11 open rounds on Thursday. Unlike the 47 rounds that preceded the final segment, the league’s eight teams could pick players from any position in the final 11 rounds.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals

Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

NBA fines former Alabama forward $20,000

The NBA has fined Golden State forward/center JaMychal Green $20,000 for an incident at the conclusion of the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, Joe Dumars, the NBA’s head of basketball operations, announced the former Alabama standout had been fined “for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

See the AHSAA Class 1A-6A state semifinal pairings for next week

Here is the playoff schedule for the AHSAA state semifinals next week. The schedule is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. It may be updated following the AHSAA meeting later this morning. AHSAA SEMIFINALS. CLASS 6A. Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0) Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2) CLASS...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Injury to keep Patriots’ Christian Barmore sidelined

New England defensive lineman Christian Barmore has missed the Patriots’ previous three games because of a knee injury, and now the former Alabama standout will miss at the least the next four. New England placed Barmore on injured reserve on Friday. The designation requires a four-week absence, so Barmore...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ham Barnett returns to ‘special’ place as St. Paul’s meets No. 1 Theodore again

Ham Barnett never planned to leave Theodore High School. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under head coach Eric Collier. “It was somewhere I wanted to be for a long time,” Barnett said. “Just being on campus on a daily basis, building relationships with the coaches and faculty and players there … it was a special time for me.”
THEODORE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Napkin: Week 12 betting picks highlighted by a trio of road teams

In my Week 11 edition of The Napkin, I decided to focus on three young quarterbacks that I felt could lead their teams to victory. It didn’t go as I expected, but it didn’t go awry, either. Mikey Keene didn’t even play for UCF so that one went out the window. Quinn Ewers looked like a 19-year-old freshman quarterback, which is fine for his development cause he’ll only get better. Not fine for my bets.
OREGON STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy