Rewinding Football High Live: Scores, updates from Round 3 of the 2022 HS football playoffs
Round 3 of the 2022 high school football playoffs concludes tonight. The Alabama Independent School Association crowned its champions Thursday in Montgomery. Tonight we find out the 7A finalists and the 1A-6A semifinalists in the AHSAA. One team, Charles Henderson in Class 5A, punched its ticket to the semifinals Thursday night.
Saban: Ex-Alabama players saying culture slipped ‘hurts my heart’
The rumblings have been there for a few weeks now on social media. Former Alabama players -- to varying degrees -- are voicing their displeasure with their perception of a slipping culture within the Crimson Tide program. Losing consecutive road games to Tennessee and LSU was unthinkable for most of...
NFL Thursday night: Derrick Henry multitasks for Titans
Running back Derrick Henry did more than just carry the rushing load for the Tennessee Titans in their 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. In addition to having 87 yards and one touchdown on 28 rushing attempts, the former Alabama All-American completed both his passes, including one for a touchdown, and caught two passes for 45 yards, with one going for a 42-yard gain.
The Rock welcomes AJ McCarron to the XFL
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a member of the Miami (Fla.) team that lost to Alabama 34-13 on Jan. 1, 1993, in the Sugar Bowl, the game that decided college football’s national champion for the 1992 season. But the actor and wrestler had no hard feelings as...
XFL Draft concludes with 5 more selections from state
XFL teams picked five players from Alabama high schools and colleges as the spring football league wrapped up its draft with 11 open rounds on Thursday. Unlike the 47 rounds that preceded the final segment, the league’s eight teams could pick players from any position in the final 11 rounds.
Michigan, USC and the most intriguing teams as playoff contenders narrow to 9: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive into the two playoff contenders that are most in the mix and that we maybe have thought the least about -- Michigan and USC. Both teams know exactly who they are...
Check out all the AHSAA, AISA scores from Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs
The Class 7A final is set for Nov. 30 in Auburn. The other classes (1A-6A) will decide their finalists next week. Here are this week’s scores from Round 3 of the AHSAA and AISA playoffs as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. AHSAA. CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS. Auburn 14,...
Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals
Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
NBA fines former Alabama forward $20,000
The NBA has fined Golden State forward/center JaMychal Green $20,000 for an incident at the conclusion of the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, Joe Dumars, the NBA’s head of basketball operations, announced the former Alabama standout had been fined “for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official.”
See the AHSAA Class 1A-6A state semifinal pairings for next week
Here is the playoff schedule for the AHSAA state semifinals next week. The schedule is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. It may be updated following the AHSAA meeting later this morning. AHSAA SEMIFINALS. CLASS 6A. Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0) Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2) CLASS...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ live stream (11/19): How to watch online, TV, time
ESPN’s “College GameDay” returns for Week 12 of the college football season, traveling to Bozeman, Mont., for Montana State’s rivalry game against Montana on Saturday, Nov. 19. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Montana State is the...
AISA Championship Roundup: Lee-Scott, Patrician, Lowndes Academy, Evangel claim state titles
Lee-Scott Academy managed just 84 yards and a pair of first downs in the second half, but 65 of those yards came on one decisive play that allowed the Warriors to hold off Glenwood 35-21 and win the Alabama Independent School Association Class AAA championship game at Cramton Bowl on Thursday night.
Injury to keep Patriots’ Christian Barmore sidelined
New England defensive lineman Christian Barmore has missed the Patriots’ previous three games because of a knee injury, and now the former Alabama standout will miss at the least the next four. New England placed Barmore on injured reserve on Friday. The designation requires a four-week absence, so Barmore...
What time is Packers-Titans tonight? Live stream, how to watch Amazon Prime, TV, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Nov. 17, when the Green Bay Packers battle the Tennessee Titans. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Aaron Rodgers appreciates the way the Tennessee Titans have turned their season around. The reigning MVP quarterback hopes his Green...
Saraland survives against Woods Ray, Homewood for wild 57-56 OT victory
Saraland is headed for a rematch with Region 1 rival Theodore with a spot in the Class 6A state championship game on the line. But first, everyone in attendance at Saraland High School Friday night needs time to come to grips with what they witnessed in the Spartans’ 57-56 overtime win over Homewood.
Ham Barnett returns to ‘special’ place as St. Paul’s meets No. 1 Theodore again
Ham Barnett never planned to leave Theodore High School. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under head coach Eric Collier. “It was somewhere I wanted to be for a long time,” Barnett said. “Just being on campus on a daily basis, building relationships with the coaches and faculty and players there … it was a special time for me.”
The Napkin: Week 12 betting picks highlighted by a trio of road teams
In my Week 11 edition of The Napkin, I decided to focus on three young quarterbacks that I felt could lead their teams to victory. It didn’t go as I expected, but it didn’t go awry, either. Mikey Keene didn’t even play for UCF so that one went out the window. Quinn Ewers looked like a 19-year-old freshman quarterback, which is fine for his development cause he’ll only get better. Not fine for my bets.
Rewinding Auburn’s 72-56 win vs. Texas Southern at Neville Arena
K.D. Johnson scored 16 points to pace Auburn in a 72-56 win against Texas Southern on Friday in front of a packed house at Neville Arena. Jaylin Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds. Chris Moore had 14 points off the bench. Auburn won the game despite missing Johni Broome,...
