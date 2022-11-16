A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 24 DAYS AGO