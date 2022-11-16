ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Business Insider

Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT

Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting

A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
Law & Crime

Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy