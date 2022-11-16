Read full article on original website
University of Idaho student shared eerie final message hours before 4 pals found dead in ‘crime of passion’
A UNIVERSITY of Idaho student shared an eerie last message just hours before she and three friends were killed in a "crime of passion." Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was one of four people found dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho on Sunday. The group's deaths have been linked to...
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
Fugitive at large in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
Police say 2 roommates were home when 4 Idaho students were stabbed to death and don't know why it took hours to call 911
Idaho police now say they can't be sure there isn't a threat to the community, which has been rocked by the killings.
Horrifying details as teenager Wendy Stephens missing for 36 years is Green River Killer Gary Ridgway’s youngest victim
A 14-YEAR-old girl who ran away from her Denver home 36 years ago has been identified as a notorious serial killer's youngest victim. The so-called Green River Killer confessed to 71 murders - but some cops think his actual number of victims is even higher. Wendy Marie Stephens ran away...
Business Insider
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting
A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...
University of Idaho murders could have been committed by more than one perpetrator: Dr. Michael Baden
Forensic pathologist and Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden breaks down police protocol for investigations in cases like the Idaho student murders.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
The Four Idaho Students Found Dead In An Off-Campus Home Were "Likely Sleeping" When They Were Stabbed To Death, The Coroner Said
"It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death," the coroner said.
Police Said The Killing Of Four Friends In A Home Outside Of The University Of Idaho Campus Was A Targeted Attack
The four students were close friends and often posted photos with each other on Instagram.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Gabby Petito's mother highlights Dylan Rounds case after 20-year-old Utah farmer disappeared in May
Gabby Petito's mother is shining light on the case of missing Dylan Rounds, a 20-year-old farmer from Utah who vanished in May 2021. Police arrested a suspect in July.
University of Idaho homicide victims believed stabbed to death in 'isolated, targeted attack': police
Police in Moscow, Idaho, say the four victims of a homicide that occurred near the University of Idaho campus over the weekend were apparently stabbed.
Idaho murders: Police rule out roommates, food truck bystanders as suspects
Idaho police said the roommates of the four University of Idaho students killed last weekend on Nov. 13 are not suspects in the case.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
