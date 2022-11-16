ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Costa to win re-election for California's 21st Congressional District, AP projects

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Democrat Incumbent Jim Costa will win the race for California's 21st Congressional District over Michael Maher, the Associated Press projects.

Costa has been representing California's 16th Congressional District since 2013.

Legislative boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census -- putting Costa in the new 21st Congressional District that includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare counties.

The previous 21st Congressional District was represented by David Valadao.

This gives Democrats 208 seats in the House at this time.

Republicans currently stand at 217, with just one more seat needed to win the majority.

ABC30 Central Valley

