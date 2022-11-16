Read full article on original website
KVUE
Report: Construction on complex with affordable housing now underway in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is now underway for a mixed-income multifamily community in North Austin that will be called Saison North. According to the Austin Business Journal, construction started in October. The building will include 116 units and three-quarters of those units will be affordable housing. The building will...
'High crime and taxes' push Texas lawmaker to propose bill that would dissolve city of Austin
This isn't the first attempt made by Texas Republicans to push similar measures. Those propositions never passed, though.
KVUE
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
PLANetizen
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition
A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Texas lawmaker wants action, even more transparency for patients
In direct response to a series of KXAN investigations into medical error transparency, a state lawmaker is proposing several fixes and has already drafted a bill to be introduced during the upcoming Texas legislative session.
Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water
Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls council moves with caution on digital signs proposal
The Marble Falls City Council expressed caution over the installation of permanent digital signs across the city, citing conflicts with businesses and traffic safety issues. During their regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, council members requested further research on the proposal. The council did approve a traffic ordinance overhaul, a water...
tpr.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?
“Nobody deserves what happened in the gigafactory to happen to them, or their family members, or whomever. I don’t think it was humane.” Victor, worker at Austin Tesla gigafactory.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Former Texas Governor wants to legalize sports betting in the state
Former governor Rick Perry, is the new spokesman for the sports betting alliance. They’re trying to change the law, and allow gambling with an app on your phone.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
Officials to consider creation of TIRZ for Hutto Megasite
The Megasite is approximately a 1,400-acre tract near Hutto's eastern edge set aside for industrial development. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Hutto City Council will hold a public hearing at its Nov. 17 meeting before voting on creation of a new tax increment reinvestment zone at the city's 1,400-acre Megasite on Hwy. 79.
TxDOT breaks ground on I-35 Capital Express South Project
On Tuesday, TxDOT broke ground on the I-35 Capital Express South Project.
fox7austin.com
Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents
AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
KVUE
Caught in the middle: Affordability still a problem for middle-class homeowners
Austin’s restrictions on ADUs limit housing to the many families caught in the middle of the affordable housing issue – Austin's working middle-class. When it comes to affordable housing, the KVUE Defenders look at ways all levels of income can afford owning a home in Austin. Some make...
fox7austin.com
APD 'no refusal' Thanksgiving DWI enforcement initiative begins
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department (APD) officers will be on patrol and looking out for drunk drivers this Thanksgiving holiday week. A 'No Refusal Initiative' will be in effect and coincide with the upcoming holiday week. This operation will be effective from Nov. 17-27, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.
South Lamar could get small skyline where the old Toys-R-Us used to be
Another major development in Austin is headed to the city council next month.
