Daviess County Nursing & Rehab Resident of the Week
Each week we share about one of our residents with you in this article! We enjoy sharing our residents with you all and hope that you enjoy reading about our residents and their amazing lives. Judith “Judy” Fleming was born November 11, 1939, in Union Town, Pennsylvania. Judy and her...
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes 111 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 4:58 pm, Report of deer struck in the highway near Washington and Fairway Drive. The animal was removed from the roadway. 7:39 pm, Call of several suspicious kids hanging around restrooms in Simpson...
County Commission To Attend Conference
The Livingston County Commissioners will travel to Osage Beach, Missouri Sunday to attend the three-day Missouri Association Of Counties conference. There will be no local county commission meetings next week due to the conference and Thanksgiving.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Festival of Lights
The opening ceremony for Chillicothe’s annual Festival of Lights is Saturday evening. Kim Crowe with Festival of Lights says it is part of the community celebration of the holidays. The ceremony will start at 5:30 pm. The lighting will reveal some exciting new displays for this year In addition,...
Chillicothe R-II School District Personnel Matters
Hirings, Resignations and retirements where handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board meeting executive session. Terry Mammen-Bus Driver (Critical Shortage)
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Fire Damages Trenton Home
Extensive fire damage in a utility room and smoke damage throughout the house was reported by the Trenton Fire Department following a house fire Thursday evening. The Trenton Fire Department received the call at about 9:20 pm and arrived at 3917 Litte Woods Drive to find light smoke from the outside. The fire was contained to a basement utility room and firefighters used a water can extinguisher to put out the fire.
Chillicothe Holiday Parade Saturday Morning
The Chillicothe Holiday Parade begins Saturday morning at 10:00. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says the 76th annual Holiday Parade has a theme of Candy Land Christmas. Leading the parade will be this year’s Grand Marshal. Bands will be playing throughout the parade route. Of course, the parade...
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
Level Up Livingston County
Level Up Livingston County, a program to bring prospective employees and employers together, is November 22nd in Chillicothe. The Chillicothe area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Workforce Solutions, and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation is hosting the event on November 22nd from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center. All...
Chillicothe R-II – School District Finances
At nearly five months into the fiscal year for the Chillicothe R-II School District, expenditures are above revenues. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explains. Wiebers says the construction project will affect the expenditure side. In addition, a large portion of the district revenue comes from the personal property and real estate...
CMS 8th Grade Boys Hoops Beats Cameron 43-16 On Friday
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys Basketball team defeated the Cameron Dragons 43-16 on Friday night. Howie Donoho led with 11 points, Logan Murrell had 10, Max Probasco had 8, Cooper Robinson 4, Jace Hail 4, Harry Costner 2, A.J. Schreiner 2, Bryson Shoop 2. There was playing time for Malakhi Shipley and Urijah Hunt.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Improves To 4-1
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets moved to 4-1 on the season on Friday night by defeating the Cameron Dragons 33-10. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 14, Lydia Bonderer added 6, Bryleigh Gillespie 4, Sophie Hurtgen and Landry Marsh each added 2 points. There was also playing time for Kiley Link and Violet Zabka.
Employment Of Firefighters Handled By City Council
Chillicothe City Council approved personnel items for the Chillicothe Fire Department in executive session Monday. The Council accepted the resignation of full-time Firefighter/EMT Connor Dixon. They then approved hiring Dixon as a pay-by-call Firefighter/EMT at $13.25/hour. The council also approved hiring Amber Rounkles as a full-time Firefighter/EMT at $16.54 /...
