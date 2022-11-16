Mattress Mack’s latest bet is $500k to win $5 million on Houston claiming college basketball’s national championship

Famed better Mattress Mack is at it again, this time in the college basketball world.

After taking home the largest payout in U.S. sports betting history when the Houston Astros won the World Series, businessman Jim McIngvale has put down another major bet on another Houston-area team.

Mattress Mack has throw in $500,000 on the Houston Cougars’ 10-1 odds to win the NCAA Tournament next spring. He’d take home $5 million if the Cougars were to win the championship.

McIngvale certainly has the money to throw around after his recent windfall, and he’ll be an even richer person if Houston can win the big bracket next year.

It’s not a bad bet to make, with the Cougars currently ranked third in the nation by AP.

Well, if this all goes well, Mattress Mack might need more wheelbarrows to take home more winnings.

He’ll undoubtedly be watching March Madness closely next year to see if he’s due another big payout.