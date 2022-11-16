ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mattress Mack’s latest bet is $500k to win $5 million on Houston claiming college basketball’s national championship

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdVj5_0jCJDR8v00

Famed better Mattress Mack is at it again, this time in the college basketball world.

After taking home the largest payout in U.S. sports betting history when the Houston Astros won the World Series, businessman Jim McIngvale has put down another major bet on another Houston-area team.

Mattress Mack has throw in $500,000 on the Houston Cougars’ 10-1 odds to win the NCAA Tournament next spring. He’d take home $5 million if the Cougars were to win the championship.

McIngvale certainly has the money to throw around after his recent windfall, and he’ll be an even richer person if Houston can win the big bracket next year.

It’s not a bad bet to make, with the Cougars currently ranked third in the nation by AP.

Well, if this all goes well, Mattress Mack might need more wheelbarrows to take home more winnings.

He’ll undoubtedly be watching March Madness closely next year to see if he’s due another big payout.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy