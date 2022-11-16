ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
99.9 KEKB

Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO
coloradosun.com

Price for San Luis Valley rail line doubles to $10.7M when billionaire steps up bid

An eastern Colorado billionaire farmer and railroad operator is the highest bidder in the recently relaunched bankruptcy auction for the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Stefan Soloviev’s Colorado Pacific Railroad, which serves many of his Crossroads Agriculture farms in southeastern Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico, bid $10.7 million Thursday for the historic railroad that connects the San Luis Valley with the national rail network in Huerfano County south of Pueblo.
R.A. Heim

Payments up to $1,500 being sent to some Colorado residents

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
Alamosa Valley Courier

Colorado Pacific Railroad wins auction for SLRG

ALAMOSA – The auction to purchase the San Luis Rio Grande (SLRG) railroad concluded in court on Thursday morning with a result that could not have been predicted several weeks ago. Colorado Pacific Railroad, LLC, which submitted a bid to purchase the SLRG on November 5, ultimately came out...
ALAMOSA, CO
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened

Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
