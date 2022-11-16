Read full article on original website
What’s Working: Thanksgiving meal inflation is higher in Colorado than U.S.
Inflation may be up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago but a traditional Thanksgiving turkey feast? That’s up 20% since last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. “The traditional 12-item Thanksgiving basket for 10 people this year, on the average in the U.S. was close to $64.05,...
Colorado eases marijuana regulations amid sales slump, layoffs
Cannabis drying.Andrea Porziella / www.terredicannabis.com. (Across Colorado) Several Marijuana Enforcement Division rules that go into effect next month will make compliance easier for Colorado marijuana businesses facing sales declines and layoffs, an industry group said.
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
Price for San Luis Valley rail line doubles to $10.7M when billionaire steps up bid
An eastern Colorado billionaire farmer and railroad operator is the highest bidder in the recently relaunched bankruptcy auction for the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad. Stefan Soloviev’s Colorado Pacific Railroad, which serves many of his Crossroads Agriculture farms in southeastern Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico, bid $10.7 million Thursday for the historic railroad that connects the San Luis Valley with the national rail network in Huerfano County south of Pueblo.
Payments up to $1,500 being sent to some Colorado residents
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
Colorado Pacific Railroad wins auction for SLRG
ALAMOSA – The auction to purchase the San Luis Rio Grande (SLRG) railroad concluded in court on Thursday morning with a result that could not have been predicted several weeks ago. Colorado Pacific Railroad, LLC, which submitted a bid to purchase the SLRG on November 5, ultimately came out...
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
COLORADO SNOW TOTALS: Major cities get 11 inches of snow
Boom! And just like that, a snowstorm that was predicted to hit hard in Colorado ended up shaking out roughly how it was predicted to land – dropping big powder totals between Boulder and Golden. Below, find a look at how much snow landed around the state. These numbers...
Colorado’s mental health system ill-equipped to handle adopted children with severe trauma
Families take photos with newly adopted children on Nov. 4, 2022, National Adoption Day, in Denver. Eighteen families formally adopted 20 children at the event. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five.
Gov. Polis tests positive for COVID-19 just 2 months after receiving booster
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, a little more than two months after receiving the omicron-specific booster targeting the BA.5 variant of the novel coronavirus.
Despite Frisch’s concession, is an automatic recount still possible?
On Friday, congressional candidate Adam Frisch conceded in his race against Rep. Lauren Boebert for Colorado District 3, and now some may be wondering if a mandatory recount is still on the cards.
Colorado air regulators vastly underestimated ozone pollution from some oil and gas operations due to a data error
Colorado air regulators withdrew large parts of a draft plan to cut ozone pollution Friday, acknowledging that it underestimated emissions coming from some oil and gas drilling and hydraulic fracturing operations. The admission, detailed in a notice sent to state air commissioners, sends regulators back to the drawing board as...
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened
Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
Lauren Boebert leads Adam Frisch by 551 votes. County clerks report there are only about 150 ballots left to count.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, by 551 votes on Friday morning, with elections officials in just one of the 27 counties in the 3rd Congressional District with ballots still left to count. Elections officials in Republican-leaning Otero County said they...
