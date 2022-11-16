ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

MLive.com

Ferris soccer eliminates national champ Grand Valley for first regional title

Ferris State University women’s soccer team has advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight after winning its first regional title. The Bulldogs, 12-5-6, defeated two-time defending national champion Grand Valley State on penalty kicks following a 0-0 overtime tie at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji, Minn., Friday. Ferris will play Bemidji in Sunday’s quarterfinal game at 4 p.m.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area prep football predictions: Will Martin and Mendon deliver state titles?

KALAMAZOO, MI – The road to the football state championship game is a long one, both literally and figuratively for 8-player finalists Martin and Mendon. After winter weight lifting, sweat-soaked summer two-a-days, nine regular season games and three playoff contests, the two Kalamazoo-area teams are embarking on a seven-hour journey north to the Superior Dome in Marquette for Saturday’s 8-player Division 1 and 2 state championship games.
MENDON, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater hosting M.H.S.A.A. D6 football semifinal on Saturday afternoon

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – For the first time ever, Coldwater High School will be hosting a M.H.S.A.A. football tournament semifinal game on Saturday afternoon. The undefeated Clinton Red Wolves will face the Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons in a Division Six semifinal contest. The winner advances to next weekend’s...
COLDWATER, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC

We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon football film critics forging championship-level defense

MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Big Reds football team probably won’t become esteemed movie reviewers once their playing careers are over but the time they’ve been putting into reviewing their own performances as of late might help them win a mitten-shaped trophy that’s much more difficult to obtain than any Oscar statue.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for Nov. 9-15

Muskegon football faces off against Zeeland West — MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances from Muskegon-area student-athletes this fall and last week so no exception. We saw clutch performances from local volleyball and football standouts, as they attempted to carry their teams to monumental playoff...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Epic Snow Game Tonight

Students in Michigan may hope classes get canceled Thursday, but there are no snow days in college football. On Wednesday night, Central Michigan hosted Western Michigan. The Kelly/Shorts Stadium field has turned into a sheet of white, and it's still snowing in Mount Pleasant. Some college football fans can't turn...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Comeback

Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays

The Wednesday night Mid-American Conference football game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas wound up being played in remarkable conditions. Central Michigan’s Kelly/Shorts stadium was definitely not appropriately named for this one, as it wound up around 30 degrees with regular snowfall. And that wound up leading to quite a few Read more... The post Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Flint Journal

Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI

