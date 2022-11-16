Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feetRoger MarshHoward City, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Christian snaps 46-year state finals drought after comeback vs. Calumet
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Michigan High School Athletic Association held its first volleyball state tournament in 1976, which is also the first and only time Kalamazoo Christian has reached the championship match. Forty-six years later, the Comets have another shot at the program’s first state title after defeating Calumet...
Football Frenzy preview: State semifinals
Six local football teams are one win away from Ford Field. Here is a breakdown of the six semifinal games involving local teams.
MLive.com
Ferris soccer eliminates national champ Grand Valley for first regional title
Ferris State University women’s soccer team has advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight after winning its first regional title. The Bulldogs, 12-5-6, defeated two-time defending national champion Grand Valley State on penalty kicks following a 0-0 overtime tie at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji, Minn., Friday. Ferris will play Bemidji in Sunday’s quarterfinal game at 4 p.m.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area prep football predictions: Will Martin and Mendon deliver state titles?
KALAMAZOO, MI – The road to the football state championship game is a long one, both literally and figuratively for 8-player finalists Martin and Mendon. After winter weight lifting, sweat-soaked summer two-a-days, nine regular season games and three playoff contests, the two Kalamazoo-area teams are embarking on a seven-hour journey north to the Superior Dome in Marquette for Saturday’s 8-player Division 1 and 2 state championship games.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater hosting M.H.S.A.A. D6 football semifinal on Saturday afternoon
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – For the first time ever, Coldwater High School will be hosting a M.H.S.A.A. football tournament semifinal game on Saturday afternoon. The undefeated Clinton Red Wolves will face the Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons in a Division Six semifinal contest. The winner advances to next weekend’s...
High schools clear football fields ahead of semifinals
A blanket of snow-covered high school football fields a day before several West Michigan districts will host teams for the state semifinals.
MLive.com
5 things to know heading into Michigan’s 2022 high school volleyball final four
For Michigan’s best high school volleyball teams, all roads lead to Battle Creek, where Kellogg Arena hosts the state’s volleyball semifinals for the 16th consecutive year. It was a long and grueling journey, but one that was certainly worth the sacrifice for the remaining 16 teams, who will...
Trinity beats West Catholic to advance to state quarterfinals
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity blew out West Catholic in the first round of the 2A state playoffs by a score of 24-0 on Friday, Nov. 18. Trinity will advance to the 2A state quarterfinals, which is set for Friday, Nov. 25, or Saturday, Nov. 26. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on […]
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC
We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
MLive.com
Martin QB follows in father’s footsteps to football state championship game
MARTIN, MI – Growing up, not a football season went by that J.R. Hildebrand didn’t hear stories of his father, Tracey, and uncle, Bill, leading Martin High School to a 1987 state championship. Now, the senior quarterback has a chance to form his own lasting memories on a...
MLive.com
Muskegon football film critics forging championship-level defense
MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Big Reds football team probably won’t become esteemed movie reviewers once their playing careers are over but the time they’ve been putting into reviewing their own performances as of late might help them win a mitten-shaped trophy that’s much more difficult to obtain than any Oscar statue.
MLive.com
Vote for the Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week for Nov. 9-15
Muskegon football faces off against Zeeland West — MUSKEGON – We’ve seen some impressive individual performances from Muskegon-area student-athletes this fall and last week so no exception. We saw clutch performances from local volleyball and football standouts, as they attempted to carry their teams to monumental playoff...
MLive.com
State semifinal predictions: What’s in store for five Grand Rapids teams
High school football camps opened Aug. 8 at camps across the Grand Rapids area. More than three months later, five teams continue to pursue their goals of a state championship.
New Kzoo basketball team to play at Wings Event Center
On Wednesday, Kalamazoo's newest basketball team made a slew of announcements, including where they will call home.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Kaden Brown signs National Letter of Intent
GRAND RAPIDS –Kaden Brown’s father beamed with pride after his son signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon. Catholic Central’s 6-foot senior guard made it official in a ceremony after school when he committed to Wright State University before family, friends and coaches.
College Football World Reacts To Epic Snow Game Tonight
Students in Michigan may hope classes get canceled Thursday, but there are no snow days in college football. On Wednesday night, Central Michigan hosted Western Michigan. The Kelly/Shorts Stadium field has turned into a sheet of white, and it's still snowing in Mount Pleasant. Some college football fans can't turn...
Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays
The Wednesday night Mid-American Conference football game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas wound up being played in remarkable conditions. Central Michigan’s Kelly/Shorts stadium was definitely not appropriately named for this one, as it wound up around 30 degrees with regular snowfall. And that wound up leading to quite a few Read more... The post Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rockford Construction will spearhead renovation efforts at historic Sullivan Field
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city has entered into a contract with Rockford Construction to do the renovations on Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, bringing the historic baseball diamond one step closer to its renovation goals. The contract with Rockford Construction was announced at the Grand Rapids...
Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow
A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
