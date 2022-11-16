Read full article on original website
Rewinding Alabama’s 102-64 win over Jacksonville State
Alabama wrapped up the second week of its men’s basketball regular season Friday night when it hosted Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, matched last season’s 4-0 start before it heads to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.
Austin Peay vs. Alabama by the numbers: Early kickoff perfect for Nick Saban
Austin Peay (7-3) at No. 8 Alabama (8-2) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network+) 0 Teams in the nation have fewer takeaways than Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide has seven takeaways in 2022 – four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Stanford and Virginia Tech also have seven takeaways apiece this season.
South Alabama basketball fades late in 64-60 loss at Oklahoma
South Alabama did not score in the final 5:18 of game time as Oklahoma rallied for a 64-60 victory in Norman, Okla., on Friday night. The Jaguars (1-3) took a 60-56 lead behind a season-high 25 points from Isaiah Moore, but could not hold on. The Sooners (2-2) scored the game’s final eight points after overcoming a double-digit deficit in the first half.
Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time
For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. No. 6 LSU
The UAB Blazers face the toughest challenge of the season as they head into Death Valley at night for a showdown with No. 6 LSU, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2. So how do the teams match up?...
What to watch when Alabama hosts Austin Peay
Nothing, unless Alabama is outright embarrassed on its home field by an FCS opponent. This game is more about younger players seeing their most significant playing time of the season to develop them and evaluate them. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. You can’t watch it on traditional television: Saturday’s...
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Saraland survives against Woods Ray, Homewood for wild 57-56 OT victory
Saraland is headed for a rematch with Region 1 rival Theodore with a spot in the Class 6A state championship game on the line. But first, everyone in attendance at Saraland High School Friday night needs time to come to grips with what they witnessed in the Spartans’ 57-56 overtime win over Homewood.
Thompson defense dominates Hoover on the way to 5th straight 7A title game
Thompson is still the king of the castle in Class 7A North. The Warriors dominated Hoover from start to finish, winning 40-10 at the Hoover Met on Friday. It was a complete reversal of Hoover’s 9-0 regular-season win four weeks ago, and the second straight year Thompson has lost in the regular season to Hoover, but rebounded to win in the playoff semifinals.
Saban: Ex-Alabama players saying culture slipped ‘hurts my heart’
The rumblings have been there for a few weeks now on social media. Former Alabama players -- to varying degrees -- are voicing their displeasure with their perception of a slipping culture within the Crimson Tide program. Losing consecutive road games to Tennessee and LSU was unthinkable for most of...
What TV channel is Alabama-Austin Peay on today? Live stream, TV, how to watch online
No. 8 Alabama hosts Austin Peay on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. Alabama figures to get a reprieve from the stress of all those close games with championship hopes on the line. That is,...
Why Alabama LB missed last 3 games as positioning for 2023 jobs comes into focus
Alabama’s been working a rotation at the middle linebacker spot next to Henry To’o To’o in recent weeks. Jaylen Moody started seven of the nine games he’s played while Deontae Lawson’s been seeing quality time. One player that hasn’t appeared lately is sophomore Kendrick Blackshire...
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. No. 6 LSU TV info, key matchups
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19 -- 8 p.m. WHERE: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La. If the Blazers can pull off one of the major upsets of the college football season and attain bowl eligibility before closing out the regular season next week at LA Tech. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR.
What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries
Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
Basketball roundup: Hoover girls roll to 3-0 on year; Hartselle boys whip Vestavia Hills
Two-time defending Class 7A girls state champion Hoover rolled to its third straight win to open the 2022-23 season, whipping Carver-Montgomery 60-30 on Thursday. The Bucs outscored Carver 20-2 in the third quarter and 18-8 in the fourth after leading just 22-20 at the half. Reniya Kelly, a 4-star recruit...
WAAY-TV
Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama
A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
This week in HS Sports: Tonight’s must-see Round 3 football playoff games
This is an opinion piece. I’m headed to Gulf Shores tonight to see the Class 5A, Region 1 rematch between Mark Hudspeth’s Dolphins and Jack French’s Faith Academy Rams. Gulf Shores won 22-12 way back on Sept. 2 on a field both coaches agreed was less than ideal due to several weeks of consistent rain before the game.
Muscle Shoals rolls past Gardendale, advances to semifinals for 1st time since 2013
Muscle Shoals took advantage of a special teams miscue by Gardendale and ran away with a 38-7 road victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night. Gardendale took the opening kickoff and scored on a Jonathan Harris’ 9-yard run at Driver Stadium, and the Trojans’ answered with a six-play, 74-yard drive to knot the game at 7-all on Devin Townsend’s 34-yard run.
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
Second half rally, big plays key Ramsay win over Leeds in battle of ranked teams
Behind a strong second-half rally, Ramsay capitalized on turnovers and used big plays to advance to the Class 5A semifinals with a 27-19 win against Leeds in a matchup of ranked teams. Riding an 11-game win streak, Ramsay hosts Pleasant Grove at Legion Field next week. Big plays were the...
