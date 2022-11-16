ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 102-64 win over Jacksonville State

Alabama wrapped up the second week of its men’s basketball regular season Friday night when it hosted Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, matched last season’s 4-0 start before it heads to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama basketball fades late in 64-60 loss at Oklahoma

South Alabama did not score in the final 5:18 of game time as Oklahoma rallied for a 64-60 victory in Norman, Okla., on Friday night. The Jaguars (1-3) took a 60-56 lead behind a season-high 25 points from Isaiah Moore, but could not hold on. The Sooners (2-2) scored the game’s final eight points after overcoming a double-digit deficit in the first half.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time

For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What to watch when Alabama hosts Austin Peay

Nothing, unless Alabama is outright embarrassed on its home field by an FCS opponent. This game is more about younger players seeing their most significant playing time of the season to develop them and evaluate them. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. You can’t watch it on traditional television: Saturday’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Thompson defense dominates Hoover on the way to 5th straight 7A title game

Thompson is still the king of the castle in Class 7A North. The Warriors dominated Hoover from start to finish, winning 40-10 at the Hoover Met on Friday. It was a complete reversal of Hoover’s 9-0 regular-season win four weeks ago, and the second straight year Thompson has lost in the regular season to Hoover, but rebounded to win in the playoff semifinals.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. No. 6 LSU TV info, key matchups

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19 -- 8 p.m. WHERE: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La. If the Blazers can pull off one of the major upsets of the college football season and attain bowl eligibility before closing out the regular season next week at LA Tech. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries

Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama

A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Muscle Shoals rolls past Gardendale, advances to semifinals for 1st time since 2013

Muscle Shoals took advantage of a special teams miscue by Gardendale and ran away with a 38-7 road victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night. Gardendale took the opening kickoff and scored on a Jonathan Harris’ 9-yard run at Driver Stadium, and the Trojans’ answered with a six-play, 74-yard drive to knot the game at 7-all on Devin Townsend’s 34-yard run.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
