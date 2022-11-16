ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

The rich culture of Alamo City is on magnificent display, and you don’t want to miss out. Spark your creativity and sense of wonder at the return of the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, or get a glimpse into the artistic traditions of Native American communities at the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, November 17Copa presents 17th Annual Barbecue & Beaujolais PartySavor the release of this year’s most anticipated Beaujolais Nouveau wines at Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room....
Veteran Magik Theatre actor to make directorial debut with 'The Velveteen Rabbit'

SAN ANTONIO — Two milestones will be celebrated when "The Velveteen Rabbit" opens at Magik Theatre on Saturday. The first is that 2022 marks 100 years since the holiday-season tale about a young child and the stuffed rabbit they get for Christmas first debuted, in the form of a children's book by author Margery Williams. The second is that it will mark Rosa Gardner's directorial debut, after performing in 20 previous Magik productions and working behind the scenes on others.
San Antonians speak about the pickleball craze

SAN ANTONIO — Pickleball has taken over San Antonio! But that's not entirely new news. The takeover is more like mainstream these days. Who doesn't play is almost the question. We went out to talk to the people and what we thought we already knew was only confirmed. Our...
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
