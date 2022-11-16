Read full article on original website
Briscoe Western Art Museum hosts annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19
The all-day event will open with a spiritual blessing and close with a native flute performance by artist, educator and performer Tim Blueflint.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
The rich culture of Alamo City is on magnificent display, and you don’t want to miss out. Spark your creativity and sense of wonder at the return of the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, or get a glimpse into the artistic traditions of Native American communities at the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, November 17Copa presents 17th Annual Barbecue & Beaujolais PartySavor the release of this year’s most anticipated Beaujolais Nouveau wines at Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room....
KENS 5
Veteran Magik Theatre actor to make directorial debut with 'The Velveteen Rabbit'
SAN ANTONIO — Two milestones will be celebrated when "The Velveteen Rabbit" opens at Magik Theatre on Saturday. The first is that 2022 marks 100 years since the holiday-season tale about a young child and the stuffed rabbit they get for Christmas first debuted, in the form of a children's book by author Margery Williams. The second is that it will mark Rosa Gardner's directorial debut, after performing in 20 previous Magik productions and working behind the scenes on others.
KENS 5
San Antonians speak about the pickleball craze
SAN ANTONIO — Pickleball has taken over San Antonio! But that's not entirely new news. The takeover is more like mainstream these days. Who doesn't play is almost the question. We went out to talk to the people and what we thought we already knew was only confirmed. Our...
Armed with generosity: San Antonio accounting firm gives away thousands for office benevolence challenge
SAN ANTONIO — Michael Perkins drew in Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez employees at conference tables in his office for a mission charge. "I just love the generosity," Perkins said. "I love watching it. I love seeing it. I love doing it." Perkins, CEO of the San Antonio accounting firm, reemphasized the company's...
La Gloria founder opens first Tex-Mex concept at the San Antonio airport
Chef Johnny Hernandez says the new concept is inspired by 'home.'
San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend
StreetFare opened in 2018 and has hosted live music nights, themed parties and mini food festivals during its run.
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
KTSA
Chilly and rainy weekend in store for San Antonio, Texas Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cooler temperatures are expected to continue for the San Antonio Metro and the Texas Hill Country through the entire weekend with rain also in the forecast through Monday. Rain could start as early as Friday afternoon with lows into the 40s Saturday morning. Colder...
San Antonio Current
Here's where to cut your own Christmas tree within driving distance of San Antonio
Sure, you can buy a pre-cut tree from any local lot, or dust off that faux version in a box hidden somewhere in the attic. But there's something magical about the holiday tradition of going out into a field, finding the perfect Christmas tree and cutting it down yourself. Whether...
13 San Antonio restaurants out-of-towners might not know about
These are some of the best and most iconic flavors to appreciate in S.A.
San Antonio Current
The longtime King William home of a couple known for their handcrafted light fixtures is for sale
The late Isaac and Judith Maxwell became well known for their King William shop, which sold distinctive punched-metal light fixtures that became popular in high-end homes all over San Antonio. Turns out the couple's crafty streak also extended to home renovation. A two-bedroom, two-bath King William home lovingly restored by...
H-E-B launches first-ever Brand Shop for superfans at its Kerrville store
We think H-E-B just made Christmas shopping easier.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
