Felony charges for student allegedly found with gun on West Aurora HS campus
AURORA, Ill. — A West Aurora High School student faces felony charges after allegedly possessing a firearm on campus grounds.
Officers with Aurora Police Department responded to the school Tuesday around noon following reports of a student with a gun. After detaining the juvenile, police said officers located a firearm in the student’s backpack.
Kane County prosecutors charged the student with five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count of FOID card violation.
According to police, the student did not have plans for violence against [West Aurora High School].
