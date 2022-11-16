ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Felony charges for student allegedly found with gun on West Aurora HS campus

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kqce2_0jCJBldJ00

AURORA, Ill. — A West Aurora High School student faces felony charges after allegedly possessing a firearm on campus grounds.

Officers with Aurora Police Department responded to the school Tuesday around noon following reports of a student with a gun. After detaining the juvenile, police said officers located a firearm in the student’s backpack.

SEE ALSO: Police investigating graffiti threat at West Aurora High School

Kane County prosecutors charged the student with five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count of FOID card violation.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

According to police, the student did not have plans for violence against [West Aurora High School].

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago

COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
NORTHBROOK, IL
WGN News

Chicago man faces felony charges for stabbing 18-year-old

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges for stabbing a man multiple times, causing him serious injuries on October 30 in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood. Avondre Carroll was charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder for stabbing an 18-year-old man in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
ZION, IL
WGN News

Shots fired during attempted car theft in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired during an attempted car theft in Mount Prospect. Police said the incident happened early Thursday morning in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, two offenders were attempting to steal a vehicle and were interrupted by a […]
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
WGN TV

Woman injured in River Norh hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A woman was injured in a hit-and-run in River North Friday night. According to the police, the 38-year-old woman was crossing the street at the 600 block of North Rush Street around 7:50 p.m. when she was hit by an unidentified car which then fled. She sustained...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police say Oswego shooting was result of dispute

The Oswego Police Department says a shooting that left a man wounded Tuesday night was an isolated incident due to a dispute. It happened in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive just after 7:30 while the victim was reportedly standing outside. The 23-year-old man who was shot was first...
OSWEGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy