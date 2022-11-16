ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayou La Batre, AL

WKRG News 5

Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after shooting in Prichard on Thursday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead after Prichard police responded to a call to University Hospital regarding a gunshot victim, according to authorities. Police said they received the call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Detectives said the victim was found...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dog expected to make full recovery after sustaining gunshot wound

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dog is expected to make a full recovery after a police officer shot it in self defense, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, an officer was investigating a suspicious person at an abandoned house on the 6000 block of Old Pascagoula Road. When the officer approached the subject, her dog charged at the officer aggressively, police said. The officer attempted to create distance between himself and the dog, however, the dogs aggression forced the officer to shoot the animal.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending

LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting

UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire. This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne PD: 2 juveniles arrested in threat ‘hoax’ at Daphne Middle School

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested two Daphne Middle School students in connection to a threat made at the school Thursday morning, November 17, 2022. Police responded to Daphne Middle School after a note was found in the girls’ bathroom. According to investigators, the note threatened to “shoot up” the school at a specific time.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
IRVINGTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile shooting leaves one man in critical condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Tuesday, officers responded Providence Hospital at 10:44 a.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they located the victim’s girlfriend and discovered she...
MOBILE, AL

