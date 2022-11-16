Read full article on original website
Boyfriend of Chickasaw shooting victim speaks out
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shooting left a woman dead in her home, her boyfriend is demanding answers. Police have identified Kimberly Robles, 21, as the victim of a shooting off 3rd Avenue in Chickasaw Thursday night. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ford, did not want to discuss the details of the murder, but he did […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after shooting in Prichard on Thursday
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead after Prichard police responded to a call to University Hospital regarding a gunshot victim, according to authorities. Police said they received the call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Detectives said the victim was found...
Foley fire leaves family of 7 homeless and without all their belongings
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, a mom and her six kids had no idea what was about to happen. Ebony Lopez Munoz was doing her motherly duties around her house on Coby Lane before getting her kids ready for bed. “We lit our fireplace and I was cleaning and then my […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Causey Middle School teacher injured trying to break up fight, officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A female teacher was injured trying to break up a fight Friday at Causey Middle School, according to the Mobile County Public School System. One of the children involved in the fight was taken to Strickland Youth Center, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teacher...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dog expected to make full recovery after sustaining gunshot wound
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dog is expected to make a full recovery after a police officer shot it in self defense, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, an officer was investigating a suspicious person at an abandoned house on the 6000 block of Old Pascagoula Road. When the officer approached the subject, her dog charged at the officer aggressively, police said. The officer attempted to create distance between himself and the dog, however, the dogs aggression forced the officer to shoot the animal.
utv44.com
Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending
LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
Man arrested for manslaughter, stealing cars extradited to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of breaking into a car dealership and a fatal crash who was arrested in Mississippi was extradited back to Mobile Friday. Wyatt Newburn, 26, is accused by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of breaking into D. Wallace Auto Sales and stealing six vehicles from the lot. The sheriff’s […]
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
Prichard police looking for second suspect in murder of local tow truck driver
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department are asking for help in locating a man who they believe is involved in the murder of a local tow truck driver. Tyler Shakur Moore is wanted in connection with the death of Lawrence Terrell Darby which happened on Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Stephens […]
utv44.com
Police identify woman killed in Chickasaw shooting
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The woman shot several times Thursday night while sitting inside of a Chickasaw home has died, according to the Chickasaw Police Department. Police identified her as 21-year-old Kimberly Robles. Chickasaw Police and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office were at the scene on 3rd Avenue Thursday...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in connection with shooting on U.S. 90
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting a man multiple times Wednesday night. The incident took place at Fast Track Tax Service, 5879 U.S. 90, according to authorities. Authorities said they responded to a call on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 p.m....
Chickasaw police investigating deadly shooting, MCSO assisting
UPDATE (11:58 p.m.): Chickasaw officials confirmed that the person shot and killed was a 21-year-old female. She was shot multiple times in her home. Officers said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and it appeared someone started shooting at the house when they approached it. The subject allegedly kept shooting when […]
Former Prichard Water Board manager indicted, husband arrested on new charges
UPDATE (6:42 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office have announced a new arrest in the Prichard Water Board case. Theresa Lewis, the Physical Service manager, is currently employed with the board and was arrested Thursday. She was indicted for theft of property first-degree and aggravated theft of property be deception. PRICHARD, Ala. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
A ‘Miracle’ delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire. This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne PD: 2 juveniles arrested in threat ‘hoax’ at Daphne Middle School
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested two Daphne Middle School students in connection to a threat made at the school Thursday morning, November 17, 2022. Police responded to Daphne Middle School after a note was found in the girls’ bathroom. According to investigators, the note threatened to “shoot up” the school at a specific time.
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile shooting leaves one man in critical condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Tuesday, officers responded Providence Hospital at 10:44 a.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they located the victim’s girlfriend and discovered she...
