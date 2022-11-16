Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - How to Find and Evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Gimmighoul, and then evolve it into Gholdengo. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including every new pokemon, an interactive map and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN
Valorant Patch 5.10 Brings Changes to Cypher, Fade, and Harbor; Automatically Mutes Toxic Players and More
Valorant is one of the biggest games out there, being one of the most played esports title. To maintain this position, the game needs to provide constant updates to keep the gameplay smooth as well provide more content to the players. Valorant has just released patch 5.10, and it brings some balancing changes to Agents as well as a new feature called Real Time Text Evaluation.
IGN
Aurvangar Wetlands - Lore 1 - Unsafe Roads
The Lore in the Aurvangar Wetlands is named "Unsafe Roads" and it can be found in a hidden area that's accessible after you've lowered the wall to pass north. To find the hidden area, sail while keeping your eyes on the left side of the channel or to the northwest.
IGN
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
IGN
Inside - Official Trailer
Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.
IGN
7 Things to Do First - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gives you a whole new region to explore, and as soon as you step outside, all of Paldea is your Cloyster. But, there are definitely a few things you should consider - especially if you want to make exploring the most rewarding and fun it can be. Here’s everything you need to do first in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet with plenty of tips to help you along (without spoiling the whole game).
IGN
10 Best High on Life Jokes We Saw During Our Fall Preview
Squanch Games stopped by to show off High on Life gameplay from a new mission in the game. We've collected the 10 best High on Life jokes we saw in this slice of the game. From destroying a small village to Mothers for Violence, there are some gags that High on Life fans are sure to enjoy.
IGN
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free DLC Voice "Kagami" Trailer
Meet Kagami (voiced by Arin Hanson) in this latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Check it out to learn more about the Captain of the Royal Secret Service. Embody the "Snow Dragon" and show off your skills with the Dual Blades with this new free player voice DLC for your Hunter, available on November 24, 2022.
IGN
South Province (Area One) Trainer Battles
The South Province Area One in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is located south of Mesagoza and is home to trainer battles you need to finish to get rewards from the Pokemon League Rep. As this is still near the starting area, the battles here will involve low-level pokemon from other trainers.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview Showcase
Revealed during the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview showcase, watch as hordes of enemies get annihilated in this latest action-packed, brutal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available on PC on November 30, 2022. The Pre-Order Beta is available now, and those who pre-order the game...
IGN
Social Tab: How to Play With Friends in Warzone 2
It's time to squad up with your friends in the new Warzone 2. With a new Warzone 2 map, DMZ game mode, and Shoot House mode to jump into, you and your friends are likely eager to group up and get going. On this page of IGN's Warzone 2 Wiki...
IGN
18 Games That Seemingly Vanished
Time elapsed since announcement: 2 years, 4 months, 14 days. Developer The Astronauts went dark for a year after Witchfire was revealed and has remained relatively quiet, but work on the “dark fantasy” first-person shooter remains active. The Astronauts provide occasional development updates on its website — the latest, posted in February, details the studio’s philosophies on displaying enemy health bars and damage numbers.
IGN
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
IGN
How to Unlock Koraidon and Miraidon's Abilities
Paldea is a big place and traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! All of these upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the abilities you can gain to upgrade Koraidon/Miraidon.
IGN
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
IGN
The Callisto Protocol's Glen Schofield Reveals Cover Art Inspiration
As part of The Callisto Protocol Mastering Horror roudtable, Striking Distance Studios' Glen Schofield reveals the inspiration for The Callisto Protocol's cover art. Presented by The Callisto Protocol. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on December 2nd, 2022.
IGN
How to Evolve Pawmo, Bramblin, and Rellor - New Evolution Method
There’s a new evolution method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that’s used to evolve three different new Pokemon - the Electric/Fighting-type Pawmo, the Bug-type Rellor, and the Grass/Ghost-type Bramblin. Here’s exactly what you need to do to evolve these three Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. How to...
Comments / 0